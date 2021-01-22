Jan. 31 deadline for CAB Colvin Scholarship

Sometimes all a person needs is a little boost, a reassuring message: "You’ve got this."
Since 1999, the Certified Angus Beef ® (CAB®) brand has provided that by awarding $289,500 to 86 Colvin Scholarship recipients. In 2020, 10 students earned their shares of $42,000, but each year that number seems to grow.
The fund honors Louis M. "Mick" Colvin, CAB co-founder and executive director for its first 22 years, for his vision and tireless efforts to help the brand become reality. It was established after his retirement to carry on the legacy of achieving dreams and inspiring others.
Applications are open until January 31, 2021 for students pursuing a degree in meat science, animal science, economics, marketing, business, communications or other beef-related fields.
To apply, visit the brand’s careers webpage and click on 2021 Colvin Scholarship links under "Open Positions, Scholarships and Seminar Opportunities."
At least five sophomore, juniors or seniors will be awarded a scholarship next spring. Applicants must submit transcripts along with two letters of recommendation and two essays. An essay of up to 1,000 words should detail how CAB can ensure its reputation in the competitive market for branded Angus beef, with a second essay of up to 500 words explaining their career path.
Graduate-level scholarships are available to those pursuing research on the advancement of high-quality beef production and increasing beef demand. Graduate applicants should also submit a report outlining the details of their research.
First-place undergraduate and graduate winners will receive $7,500 and an all-expense-paid trip to the 2021 CAB Annual Conference in Marco Island, Fla., where they can connect with the brand’s partners in production, packing, retail and foodservice. A golf tournament and auction at the event provide funding for the scholarships, with totals regularly setting new records.
Selected by the Colvin Scholarship Fund Committee, applicants are judged on their activities, scholastic achievement, communication skills and reference materials. Applicants will be selected to win their share of $50,000, and winners will be notified in March.
For 42 years, the brand has remained dedicated to adding value to Angus cattle by providing a consistently high-quality eating experience. Based in Wooster, Ohio, CAB annually sells more than a billion pounds of the best beef worldwide through a network of 19,000 licensed partners.
To learn more visit https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/press/colvin/.