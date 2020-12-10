K-State expert shares tips on caring for Christmas tree, cactus

Tis the season for indoor trees and plants and fireside cocoa. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham has a few tips for staying safe while keeping holiday ornamentals and flowers healthy.
For many, the holidays are symbolized by the Christmas tree. Upham said those that choose a live tree to celebrate the season should look for the following signs on the trees needles to assure a healthy tree:
• A dull, grayish-green color.
• The needles fail to ooze pitch when broken apart and squeezed.
• They are stiff and brittle.
• They pull easily off the tree.
“Once you have your tree home, re-cut the trunk about one inch above the original cut,” Upham said. “This will open up clogged, water-conducting tissues. Immediately place the trunk in warm water.”
He advises locating the tree in as cool a spot as possible, and avoiding areas near fireplaces, wood-burning stoves and heat ducts. Keep the tree stand or other reservoir filled with water.
“Adding aspirin, copper pennies, soda pop, sugar and bleach to the water reservoir have not been shown to prolong the life of the tree,” Upham said, dispelling some myths on caring for Christmas trees.
Cactus
Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti prefer bright, indirect light, Upham said. Too much sun, however, can cause leaves to turn yellow.
“Common household temperatures are fine for cacti,” he said. “The soil should be kept constantly moist, but not water-logged. Give these plants a light fertilization every other week until winter.”
These varieties will normally bloom until the late winter or early spring, but Upham said homeowners should continue caring for them through next fall by keeping them moist and fertilized.
“Then, next fall, stop fertilizing and give the plants only enough water so the stems do not shrivel, which encourages the formation of flower buds,” he said.
Midwest Messenger Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger.