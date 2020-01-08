Kansas participates in reverse trade mission from Costa Rica

U.S. cattle are moving to warmer climes — or at least that’s the result of a trade partnership being fostered between the Kansas Department of Agriculture, American International Charolais Association and a delegation of Costa Rican beef sector stakeholders.
Costa Rican delegates visited Kansas in early December 2019 as part of a trade mission to improve and expand the Costa Rican beef cattle herd while increasing the opportunity for the sale of U.S. beef cattle genetics.
The Charolais association has been working since 2013 with the Kansas and Montana departments of agriculture and the Costa Rican National Institute of Innovation and Transfer in Agricultural Technology (INTA).
The project used Charolais and Red Angus semen for artificial insemination of native Costa Rican cattle, primarily Brahmans and Nelores, to create F1 crosses. Performance data including birth weight, weaning weight and carcass weight were collected on the calves in order to compare the U.S.-sired calves with the Costa Rican-sired calves.
“The U.S.-sired calves had faster rates of growth and higher quality carcasses compared with the native calves,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, international trade director for the Kansas Department of Agriculture. “Higher quality beef is increasing in popularity because of a growing number of middle-class consumers and booming tourism sector. By utilizing U.S. genetics to produce F1 crosses, Costa Rican cattlemen can improve the efficiency of their calves while producing more desirable and higher quality beef.”
The team started the trade mission by attending a beef cattle industry educational seminar at AICA and ended the week at the Wright Charolais ninth annual female sale in Kearney, Missouri. Other ranch visits included: Cody Cattle Co., Scandia; Fink Beef Genetics, Randolph; Hubert Charolais Ranch, Monument; Mushrush Ranches, Strong City; Nextgen Cattle Co., Paxico; Overmiller Red Angus and Gelbvieh, Smith Center; Schrader Ranch, Wells; Schumacher Trust Ranch, Hays; Smokey Hill Charolais, Hays; Smoky Y Ranch Red Angus, Monument; and T&S Strand Charolais, Formoso.
“The trade mission provided the Costa Rican cattlemen an opportunity to view Kansas beef cattle genetics in working ranch environments. Kansas seedstock producers that hosted the cattlemen provided answers to many questions from the delegation — from calving ease to feedlot performance,” said David Hobbs of the Charolais association. “From my point of view, the Costa Rican cattlemen traveled home with solid interest in utilizing Kansas seedstock genetics to improve the efficiency and performance of their bos indicus based cowherds.”
The delegates were nominated by the INTA and included: Allen Monge, Lajitas de Buena Vista S.A.; Juan Carlos, Perla del Río Góngora Co.; Ronnie Cobb, Biofeed Genética; and Franz Heinsohn, Pradera del Norte.
The trade mission was funded in part by U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. The Kansas Department of Agriculture strives to encourage and enhance economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy by exploring and expanding both domestic and international marketing opportunities. The Kansas Ag Growth Project identified the beef sector as a key component for state growth.
The department is offering two upcoming opportunities to Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to participate in State Trade Expansion Program grant trade missions planned for 2020: VICTAM Asia/Petfood Forum Asia, Bangkok, Thailand, March 24-26; and NAMPO Harvest Day, Bothaville, South Africa, May 12-15. Interested persons should contact Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at suzanne.numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.