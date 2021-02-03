 Skip to main content
NCTA names fall 2020 deans list, honor roll

Academic honors for 48 Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced Wednesday for the fall semester which featured 16 weeks of in-person classes at the campus in Curtis.

“I am proud of these students making the Deans’ List and Honor Roll during a challenging time of their college journey,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

“The ability for NCTA to conduct in-person classes on campus with extensive hands-on learning was advantageous to all of our students and their instructors,” Gossen added.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The only two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA offers academics solely in veterinary technology and agriculture sciences.

Thirteen students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the Deans List, Gossen said. The 35 students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 are on the Deans Honor Roll.

Classes began Aug. 24, and concluded Dec. 11, with final exams. Honor students represent eight states.

While some universities and colleges conducted many of their courses remotely, NCTA had in-person experiences in classroom, laboratories, limited traveling, competition teams, and field experiences such as at the NCTA campus farm, livestock facilities and the veterinary technology complex.

NCTA Deans List (4.0 GPA) Towns are in Nebraska unless listed otherwise:

Gillian Brinker, Anchorage, Alaska

Tiffany Dickau, Elwood

Amy Egelhoff, Lincoln

Koltyn Forbes, Bismarck, N.D.

Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.

Lillyanne Lewis, Ord

Paige McKenzie, Western

Olivia Nyberg, Stromsburg

Darci Reimers, Boelus

ElsiAnna Rodewald, McCook

Taylor Sayer, Cambridge

Brianna Sjolander, Belleville, Kansas

Addison Villwok, Randolph

NCTA Deans Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Abigail Anderson, Twin Valley, Minn.

Ethan Baker, Naponee

Annie Bassett, Gothenburg

Rylie Borgerding, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Karol Botello, Holdrege

Jessica Burghardt, Pierre, S.D.

Gabriella Campisi, Omaha

Michael Comstock, Harrison

Greggory Conaway, Curtis

Megan Conley, Mission, Kan.

Connor Crumbliss, Fairfield

Kody Daily, Auburn

Kira Dickau, Bassett

Sarah Dush, Kearney

John Ford, Cairo

Cassidy Frey, Superior

William Huebner, Hershey

Michael Keeling, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Noah Lake, Oshkosh

James Lee, Sutherland

Ayden Long, Lebanon, Kan.

Alexxandra Malchow, Beatrice

Cooper Mazza, Potter

Katherine Moyer, Adams

Hannah Murray, North Bend

Connor Nolan, York

Sophia Nutter, Wilcox

Lucinda Overweg, White Lake, S.D.

Aileen Reynosa Esquivel, Lexington

Aubri Ross, Cambridge

Morgan Schuh, Melbourne, Iowa

Ty Smith, Elwood

Logan Wamsley, Sidney

Allison Wilkens, Gibbon

Ashley Nicole Wright, LeRoy, Kansas

