NCTA names fall 2020 deans list, honor roll

Academic honors for 48 Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced Wednesday for the fall semester which featured 16 weeks of in-person classes at the campus in Curtis.
“I am proud of these students making the Deans’ List and Honor Roll during a challenging time of their college journey,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.
“The ability for NCTA to conduct in-person classes on campus with extensive hands-on learning was advantageous to all of our students and their instructors,” Gossen added.
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The only two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA offers academics solely in veterinary technology and agriculture sciences.
Thirteen students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the Deans List, Gossen said. The 35 students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 are on the Deans Honor Roll.
Classes began Aug. 24, and concluded Dec. 11, with final exams. Honor students represent eight states.
While some universities and colleges conducted many of their courses remotely, NCTA had in-person experiences in classroom, laboratories, limited traveling, competition teams, and field experiences such as at the NCTA campus farm, livestock facilities and the veterinary technology complex.
NCTA Deans List (4.0 GPA) Towns are in Nebraska unless listed otherwise:
Gillian Brinker, Anchorage, Alaska
Tiffany Dickau, Elwood
Amy Egelhoff, Lincoln
Koltyn Forbes, Bismarck, N.D.
Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.
Lillyanne Lewis, Ord
Paige McKenzie, Western
Olivia Nyberg, Stromsburg
Darci Reimers, Boelus
ElsiAnna Rodewald, McCook
Taylor Sayer, Cambridge
Brianna Sjolander, Belleville, Kansas
Addison Villwok, Randolph
NCTA Deans Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Abigail Anderson, Twin Valley, Minn.
Ethan Baker, Naponee
Annie Bassett, Gothenburg
Rylie Borgerding, Blue Rapids, Kan.
Karol Botello, Holdrege
Jessica Burghardt, Pierre, S.D.
Gabriella Campisi, Omaha
Michael Comstock, Harrison
Greggory Conaway, Curtis
Megan Conley, Mission, Kan.
Connor Crumbliss, Fairfield
Kody Daily, Auburn
Kira Dickau, Bassett
Sarah Dush, Kearney
John Ford, Cairo
Cassidy Frey, Superior
William Huebner, Hershey
Michael Keeling, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Noah Lake, Oshkosh
James Lee, Sutherland
Ayden Long, Lebanon, Kan.
Alexxandra Malchow, Beatrice
Cooper Mazza, Potter
Katherine Moyer, Adams
Hannah Murray, North Bend
Connor Nolan, York
Sophia Nutter, Wilcox
Lucinda Overweg, White Lake, S.D.
Aileen Reynosa Esquivel, Lexington
Aubri Ross, Cambridge
Morgan Schuh, Melbourne, Iowa
Ty Smith, Elwood
Logan Wamsley, Sidney
Allison Wilkens, Gibbon
Ashley Nicole Wright, LeRoy, Kansas