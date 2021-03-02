U.S.-UK organic equivalency keeps trade opportunities open

The USDA and U.S. Trade Representative negotiate organic trade arrangements to help organic farms and businesses access new markets for their products. As of Jan. 1, organic trade between the United States and United Kingdom, which includes Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales) and Northern Ireland, has taken place under a new equivalence arrangement that allows organic products certified to either the USDA or UK organic standards to be labelled and sold as organic in both countries, as long as the products meet the terms of the arrangement.
The biggest change to current import/export practices under the new arrangement is that USDA organic products exported to England, Scotland and Wales must be accompanied by a new paper Great Britain import certificate developed by the UK. Shipments to Northern Ireland will continue to use the European Union's TRACES certificate system.