Watch for mice around fruit trees, plants

Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham advises homeowners to be on the lookout for mouse tunnels around fruit trees and plants.
“Trunks and roots of apple trees are among the favorite meals for mice,” Upham said. “There is probably no damage yet, but if we receive enough snow to cover winter food supplies, mice will begin to feed on the lower area of tree trunks and roots.”
Mice hide in dead grass and weeds around trees, especially close to the trunks, he said. They will often tunnel near the soil’s surface and feed on tree bark.
“You can check for mice by placing baited mouse traps in PVC or other pipe near your trees,” Upham added. “Insert the traps far enough so that pets are unable to reach the trap. Check the stations once a week and reset traps if necessary.”