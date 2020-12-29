Kathy Larson - Farm & Ranch sales rep brings decades of experience

Through her decades in ad sales, Kathy Larson has worked with clients in an array of industries, from all across Nebraska. She enjoys learning about their business and helping them grow.
“I really enjoy helping with both digital and print products,” Larson said. “It’s fun to talk to everybody and help them grow and promote their business.”
Lee has great digital products, she added, and the company offers great resources for both digital and print marketing.
Larson spent her entire career in the newspaper business in Nebraska. Her first job was at the Aurora News-Register. She moved to the Henderson News, then the York News-Times, where she worked for 23 years with her last 13 years there as ad manager.
Larson started with the Farm & Ranch Network in Kearney in 2016. Farm & Ranch joined forces with the Midwest Messenger this fall, and now the Farm & Ranch Marketplace reaches Midwest Messenger readers each week. The group also puts out the Farm & Ranch Plains edition and the semi-annual Plainsman’s Handbook.
Larson grew up in Hampton, a small agricultural community between Kearney and Lincoln. She studied graphic design at Hastings College and returned to school to earn her liberal arts degree in 2007.
The arts still speak to her. She loves craft projects – from drawing and painting to making jewelry. Larson sells her jewelry at boutiques under the name Dolly Dimple Designs, a nod to her Grandma Dolly.
During the past year, Larson has appreciated the ability to skip her 45-minute commute to the office and work from her lakefront home on Johnson Lake.
Her husband, Doug, who owns a construction company, built the house in 2015. Larson said they enjoy boating together. She reads while Doug fishes.
The Larsons have two grown kids and four grandkids. Their son and daughter-in-law live in Lincoln where he has his own construction business. Their daughter and son-in-law live in Aurora, Colorado, where her daughter is an occupational therapist for the school district.
