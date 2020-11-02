Students at Keya Paha schools are trying their hand at fabricating livestock equipment.
A project known as Creating a Sense of Hope by Bending and Welding Metal project has students making livestock processing equipment, feeders and other farm and ranch equipment. The creations will be auctioned off at the Keya Paha Agricultural Society Auction with the proceeds paying for supplies and tools for the next year.
The school was one of two Nebraska FFA chapters to benefit from a $4,000 donation Central Valley Ag made to the Nebraska FFA Foundation.
Osceola’s school farm also benefited from the grant. This first year they plan to have four sheep and two beef animals at their school farm. One long term goal for the project is to have more students choose agriculture careers because they received the hands-on experience.
“CVA is excited and honored to support these FFA chapters with their respective projects. Ensuring the long-term success of our employees and customers is the vision of CVA, and supporting FFA and our local communities helps us commit to this vision,” said Tom Palmertree, senior vice president of marketing for Central Valley Ag.