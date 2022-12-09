Keystone Pipeline rupture leaves cattle pasture covered in crude

After 14,000 barrels of oil spewed out of a break in a northern Kansas section of the Keystone Pipeline, farmer Bill Pannbacker of Washington, Kansas said he’s left with clumps of crude oil on his pasture.

No livestock were impacted, since it’s mainly a summer pasture. Pannbacker, a former Kansas state legislator and his wife Chris live in town, but Pannbacker farms five miles northeast of Washington with his son. They run 100 head of cows, 100 yearlings and have a small feedlot. They also grow corn, wheat, a little milo and hay.

The oil spill left quite a mess, saturating a strip of pasture 30 yards wide, according to Pannbacker.

“I compare it to if someone put their thumb over a hose,” he said. “It started running into the creek.”

The rupture early Thursday, Dec. 8 impacted Mill Creek and went 10-feet over into a neighbor’s yard scattering oil droplets. The pressure caused oil to saturate an acre of Pannbacker’s pasture, he said.

“There was a lot of force there,” Pannbacker told Midwest Messenger.

There are no residents on that creek where the rupture happened and where it’s diked off. There are only a couple of abandoned farm sites, Pannbacker said.

The cause of the pipeline break was unknown, as of late Friday.

“TransCanada (owners of the Keystone Pipeline) said they got a computer reading of a low pressure reading about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and then I got a phone call just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning (Dec. 8),” said Randy Hubbard, director of Washington County Emergency Management.

The department secured the accident site.

“It’s still a hot zone and they don’t want people trampling there,” Hubbard added.

Around the site, you can smell oil, but the smell is limited to the general area, Hubbard said.

There’s no risk to nearby drinking water or breathing the air, he said.

TransCanada hasn’t asked for much from local resources.

“They’re self-sufficient,” Hubbard said.

The price of oil jumped shortly afterward, but then came back down, Pannbacker noted.

“600,000 barrels a day would normally move through the line, and if you figure it out – that’s $42 million of money not realized,” Pannbacker said.

Pannbacker visited Friday with a Keystone representation and a representative of the U.S. Department of Transportation who specialize in oil accidents.

“Keystone is prepared for situations like this, and are familiar with procedures,” he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the situation and is closely involved with the process. The ruptured section of pipe will be analyzed in a lab in Houston, Texas.

The farm has been in Pannbacker’s family for 100 years.