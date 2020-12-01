The extravaganza will go on with the 26th anniversary edition of the Wichita Farm & Ranch Show this week.
“It’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-5, at Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino Arena,” said Brock Nelson of Tradexpos, show sponsor. “We will be displaying the newest in agriculture equipment and technology for area farmers and ranchers.
“Again, we are providing free parking and free admission for everyone.
“Last year, nearly 10,000 farmers, ranchers and agribusiness managers visited, compared and made purchases at the show,” he added. “We have more than 250 exhibitors already lined up to have displays.”
Again an added attraction is the Market Shoot-Out on Thursday, Dec. 3, beginning at noon with complimentary ticket admission.
Show opens at 9 a.m. each morning to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with doors closing at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can register for the grand prize drawing of a Rhino Spray-On Bed Liner. It is being given by Toppers Plus Truck Accessories in Wichita.
“Don’t forget your mask and be sure to practice safe distancing while attending the show,” Nelson advised.
Additional information can be found at www.tradexpos.com or call 800-949-3976.