It came without warning.
A few weeks into calving season last year, Jodie Palmer was making her periodic nightly checks on their herd. Calving season had been cold and challenging, and she was checking up on them every two hours through the night.
“We pretty much lived with them,” said Palmer, who raises about 40 cow-calf pairs with her husband, Kevin, south of Norfolk, Nebraska. The couple raises cattle while working full time off the farm.
Heavy rains started the night of March 13, but water levels were staying pretty steady at their place on the east end of the North Fork Elkhorn River into the early hours of the next day. Things changed as Palmer stepped out the door for the 5:45 a.m. check.
She walked out the door and could hear the cows bellowing. When she turned her flashlight toward the barn, she panicked.
“All I saw was water,” Palmer said.
It came as a surprise. Flooding had never been such an issue on this, the place Palmer grew up, even in 2011. That year, they heeded an evacuation warning. They loaded up their cattle and shut off power. When they returned home, there was water across their road, but not a drop on their place, Palmer said.
They didn’t expect to need to move cattle as the rains came last spring. Caught off guard, the Palmers worked in waist-deep waters to get calves and their mothers to dry land. Baby calves were literally swimming, floating in their calf sheds in the pasture, Palmer said.
“All you could see were their noses and eyeballs,” she said.
It alarms her to think back now on the risk they took, working in areas where automatic waterers were electrified and subjecting their bodies to frigid water for hours.
“It’s kind of scary because you don’t think, you just do,” Palmer said.
They moved cows into a barn close to the house where hay and equipment is normally stored. What was dry when they started the process of moving cattle had 4 inches of water indoors by the time the calves arrived.
Then the blizzard started.
It was cramped quarters in the 44- by 80-foot barn. The next morning, the Palmers made a barricade with their equipment to create an area where the animals could come out in the open. They hand-rolled a bale of hay out around the building. It provided a place for some much-needed rest for the pairs that had been standing for a day and a half in floodwaters.
“The minute they hit that hay, it looked like you shot them,” Palmer said. “They didn’t lay down, they just fell over … exhausted.”
She’s amazed they were able to save all their calves and cows.
The water washed out three entrances to the Palmer farm. Over the weekend, neighbors came with trailers to help move their calves out. The herd spent almost seven weeks on a friend’s pasture east of Norfolk.
The Palmers lost fencing and all of their hay. Trying to buy hay was a challenge, too. It was in short supply all around. That’s where farmers from neighboring states stepped up. Producers in Kansas and Oklahoma donated bales to their Nebraska neighbors – repaying them for the donations they received with massive wildfires swept the plains in the spring of 2017.
Help came from all around. Locally, Stanton County’s emergency management team was on the phone immediately to help with anything possible, North Scott Baptist Church of Pardeeville, Wisconsin sent hay and fencing supplies that were distributed among dozens of operations in the area.
Even with assistance, it took a long time for recovery to begin. The pasture where the Palmers’ calves run was under water well into the summer. Corn stalks entwined with fencing, piling up to 4 feet deep in some places.
Cleanup work couldn’t start until July, Palmer said, and the last fence was replaced in late October just before the cows came home for the winter.
The Palmers are wary of what this spring will bring, but thankful to be able to continue doing what they love.
“I love my job, but I love when I come home and I love to do chores,” Palmer said. “I just love animals. To me, it’s work but I think it’s a peace of mind. It’s rewarding to see what you do. They depend on you.”
Meeting other farmers who have gone through similar challenges was inspiring for her. It’s stressful, but talking to others helped, she said.
“It’s just amazing the people you meet. Maybe that’s what you call therapy,” Palmer said.
