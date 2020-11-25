The Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center is hosting a virtual field day, the “Panhandle Agricultural Research and Technology Tour – Plus” (PARTT Plus) Dec. 1-2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Held in an online webinar format through Zoom, this event is intended to supplement the in-person event held in August. Speakers from that PARTT event and other specialists will present updates on research and yield data they have been completing during the year.
“PARTT+ presents a new way to interact with our researchers and presenters, more results to discuss, and the opportunity to interact with researchers that did not present earlier in the year,” said Jeff Bradshaw, Panhandle Center interim director.
There is no cost to attend, and participants are welcome to join for the talks from researchers they wish to engage with. There is no requirement to be present for all talks both days. Recorded videos of each talk will be shared following the event.
Participants can expect to hear short talks about dry edible bean research, including entomology, weed management, breeding, pathology, and on-farm research. There will also be talks focused on irrigation management and water-quality research, cow-calf feeding and grazing research, and an overview of economics for the Panhandle region. Each researcher will be available for a question-and-answer session following their presentation.
A registration link is available on the Panhandle Center’s web page, https://panhandle.unl.edu. Look for the headline “PARTT PLUS virtual field day,” near the top of the page; click through to the article, and click on the registration link.