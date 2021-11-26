Leather bags from Lincoln company give Thai artisans a way out of poverty

Discovering a different type of holiday gift that cycles back to agriculture and community helps hometown businesses can be impactful in ways never imagined.

Nebraskan Brooke Mullen felt a calling to spread the word about quality leather purses and silk scarves handmade by women in rural Thailand villages she met while studying abroad. It was about propelling their dreams out of poverty and out of the claws of human trafficking, while they learned that they could earn income from their handiwork.

It all started, when in her free time, Mullen was walking the markets in Thailand. She said she was in awe of women who make 100% pure silk scarves.

“The scarves were colorful and just stunning,” she said.

When she approached the artisans about buying a few of their items to sell in the U.S., their reaction was heartening.

“It immediately brings a smile to their face,” she said.

She traveled to several rural villages to learn about their talents and how the scarves were made. The silk from the silk worm takes 30 days to harvest, she said, and a scarf needs at least 200 silk works to make just once piece.

Mullen graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, then received a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2007. She went to Thailand to work on her master’s degree in human rights and social development at Mahidol University and also worked with the United Nations.

It was through all this that the idea for her Lincoln-based company, Sapahn (which means bridge Thai), began in 2010. After selling Thai-made leather handbags and silk scarves through her website, Sapahn opened its first store in Lincoln this past March.