Leather bags from Lincoln company give Thai artisans a way out of poverty

Discovering a different type of holiday gift that cycles back to agriculture and community helps hometown businesses can be impactful in ways never imagined.
Nebraskan Brooke Mullen felt a calling to spread the word about quality leather purses and silk scarves handmade by women in rural Thailand villages she met while studying abroad. It was about propelling their dreams out of poverty and out of the claws of human trafficking, while they learned that they could earn income from their handiwork.
It all started, when in her free time, Mullen was walking the markets in Thailand. She said she was in awe of women who make 100% pure silk scarves.
“The scarves were colorful and just stunning,” she said.
When she approached the artisans about buying a few of their items to sell in the U.S., their reaction was heartening.
“It immediately brings a smile to their face,” she said.
She traveled to several rural villages to learn about their talents and how the scarves were made. The silk from the silk worm takes 30 days to harvest, she said, and a scarf needs at least 200 silk works to make just once piece.
Mullen graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, then received a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2007. She went to Thailand to work on her master’s degree in human rights and social development at Mahidol University and also worked with the United Nations.
It was through all this that the idea for her Lincoln-based company, Sapahn (which means bridge Thai), began in 2010. After selling Thai-made leather handbags and silk scarves through her website, Sapahn opened its first store in Lincoln this past March.
“Everything is made in Thailand, and I personally know all the artisans and how the leather is made and where the silk and cotton lining comes from – from start to finish, which makes it unique,” Mullen said.
People want to know who’s behind their products, and Sapahn’s business model aims to empower women globally. All the artisans set their own prices and wages, and there’s no bargaining allowed.
In Lincoln, Sapahn has four fulltime employees, and six part time employees to assist during the busy holiday season. In addition to shipping to customers, they ship their items directly to 25 boutiques in Chicago, Michigan, Missouri and the New York and Washington, D.C., areas. Mullen said they’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth, and they’re blessed with having avoided supply chain issues.
Mullen moved back to Lincoln in 2018, however she’s intent on staying in close contact with all the Thai artisans she got to know in their small villages. She used to go back to Thailand for a month at a time, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that, for now. Without in-person visits, Mullen emails the artisans her designs, then they send her a sample and communicate over video chats.
Although Thailand has started opening up, the country had been shut down during the last six months. It was a blow to the economy, but Mullen said Sapahn was able to help keep their lights on and stomachs fed, thanks to the significant company growth this past year. Mullen said she is looking forward to several new developments taking shape for next year.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.