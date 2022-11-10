Lessons learned after Nebraska wildfire hits close to home

Editor’s Note: FFA Ag Teacher and FFA adviser Jim Wissenburg provided the Midwest Messenger an account of the recent wildfire near Crete, Nebraska. This story is an edited version of the account he gave via email.
Remaining calm in the firestorm of activity during a recent wildfire in southeastern Nebraska helped a Nebraska FFA adviser and farmer make it through the horrific experience.
When the wildfire started near Clatonia Sunday, Oct. 23 and spread north, burning most of the two-mile section of Olive Creek State Lake, it was on a path to homes including the home and farm of Milford FFA adviser and agriculture education teacher Jim Wissenburg.
His family farms five miles east of Crete, Nebraska. The wildfire was also approaching his dad’s farm about a half mile north. Fires were moving into the area to the southwest and south of Lincoln.
Although Wissenburg acknowledged that others were way more impacted than his family, a blazing fire with so many unknowns, was unnerving.
“About 2 p.m. that day, my son and I thought we smelled smoke while we worked on a tractor at my dad’s. Not long after, my wife called. She met many trucks coming out of Crete. So we got out behind the windbreak, looked south and about 7 miles to the south, the plume of smoke looked like a half-mile-wide tornado reaching way up in the sky,” Wissenburg said via email. “I remember thinking with 50 mph winds, this was going to be really difficult to put out.”
As the afternoon went on, more fire equipment and law enforcement arrived in the neighborhood. By late afternoon, the fire cut the distance to the Wissenburgs, in about half.
“That’s when we started thinking what we might need to do if things got serious,” he said.
All this, while Wissenburg was preparing to leave in 24 hours for the National FFA Convention with his 15-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter. He had things to pack and chores to finish for being gone five days, so they kept a close eye on things while they fed cattle and quickly wrapped up farm chores.
“But about 5 p.m., I started getting calls from people asking if we needed help loading or hauling cattle or packing things. I got concerned that we weren’t hearing everything we should,” he said. “I still wasn't ready to move livestock since they were in a dry lot and I thought they were as safe as they could be without moving them.”
“Be prepared for a phone call if needed to open the gates to the pens,” Wissenburg alerted his daughter.
They started relocating most of their large equipment, such as the tractors and combine, to a green alfalfa field where he felt pretty confident they wouldn't burn.
By this time, the state patrol and Lancaster Emergency Management had blocked off a road to Wissenburg’s house but let the family through. No answers were available yet about the fire’s exact location or what road it crossed.
These were nail-biting moments.
“As the smoke got thicker, I started to worry, so I hooked up my small 15-foot disc and parked on the hill overlooking the south end of my farm,” Wissenburg said. “At one point, the smoke was so thick I couldn't see even a quarter mile.”
The fire had to be in the section south of them, he mused, but he worried it was only a matter of time before it crossed into their section.
At that moment, Wissenburg called his wife Teresa to take their youngest child to Wissenburg’s father’s house and to get everyone ready in case they needed to leave.
“Those winds were high,” he said. “I have conducted many controlled burns in my lifetime and know how fast fires can move across open fields when the wind was only a third that speed.”
Later, Wissenburg breathed a sigh of relief when huge fire equipment raced down the road. He knew that a 30-foot disc can cut a fire line and that the firemen would stand a chance of knocking it out.
“I know several neighbors who did a lot of packing and moving cattle, and after what I saw that night and the next day, maybe we should have done the same,” he said in reflection. “Thankfully, with the heroic efforts of farmers who ran irrigation pivots and along with the firefighters from all over southeast Nebraska who all jumped to help, the fire finally stopped a mile south of us.”
The wind continued howling all night, and Wissenburg didn't go to bed until it shifted out of the north around 2 a.m. Thankfully, a few flare ups were quickly extinguished by crews who were out all night.
The next morning, driving around the area, Wissenburg and his wife were amazed by how many homes all around them had black ground but were still standing.
“I’m sure that is only because of amazing efforts from the crew and equipment fighting it,” he said. “We want to thank the volunteer firemen who risked their safety to help fight this fire. Many stayed on scene all night and into the next day.”
They’re also thankful for trucks that helped from communities more than 30 miles away.
Later that week, when Wissenburg was at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis with a group of school kids, his wife relayed to him that the fire flared up in the middle of the week and destroyed a couple of buildings on one of the farms that had previously been saved.
“I have always been mindful of the possibility of a fire when things are dry, especially this time of year,” he said. “I just never thought we would see something this big and fast moving in our corner of the world.
“It made us think about a few things we hadn't considered before, like what would you grab if you only had a few minutes. It also made us think more about fire breaks, even around our farm and keeping grasses cut short around buildings.”
Although he had property damage, lost hay, fences and wind breaks, Wissenburg said property can be rebuilt and repaired.
“We want all the people who helped, to know how much their efforts were so incredibly appreciated,” he said.