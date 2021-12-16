Lessons Learned: Popular former agriculture secretary from Kansas publishes book

Bipartisanship can be a good friend to agriculture.
That’s the view of a well-known former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from Kansas. Dan Glickman preferred to make friends and influence people instead of holding fast to strong opinions.
In a light-hearted memoir published this past summer, “Laughing at Myself: My Education in Congress, on the Farm, and at the Movies,” Glickman examines himself and his career.
Glickman was the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from 1995 to 2001. In his book, he provides an in-depth look at how he achieved his successes while offering eye-opening and vivid transparency about the not-so-great moments in the national spotlight.
His stout career also includes serving for 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 4th Congressional District of Kansas and serving as chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America from 2004-2010.
In an easy-to-read format interspersed with light-hearted comedy mirrored on himself, Glickman tells all. That includes a few difficult times of lessons learned and some not-so-pretty moments, he readily admits.
As a former vice president of the Aspen Institute, a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and a board member of the World Food Program USA, Glickman flat-out tells what worked well in his highly-regarded position as the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, which he achieved after a rigorous nomination and approval process.
As ag secretary, Glickman was confirmed unanimously, 94 -0. But he admits that most of his approval in life, has been linked to be willing to compromise and with a good nature; instead of insisting on any extreme positions.
“Former ag commissioner Jim Hightower once said, ‘the only good thing in the middle of the road is a yellow stripe and a dead armadillo,’ but I’ve found in my life, the only real way to accomplish change is to meet in the middle,” Glickman said during an interview with the Midwest Messenger.
Members of Congress often feel they’re party leaders or bosses, he said, but the bosses are really the constituents. As a Congressman, Glickman said he owed his allegiance to his constituents and not his party affiliation. He said it’s unfortunate that that has changed.
While compiling his thoughts and writing the book for the past few years, Glickman said he thought about the different experiences in his life, from being on the school board in Wichita, to serving in Congress to becoming the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. There was also his sojourn to the Motion Picture Association, Aspen Institute, and growing up Jewish in the heartland of Kansas.
“During all these experiences, I realized my success in leadership is having a good appreciation for a self-deprecated sense of humor,” Glickman said.
Politicians don’t have to be late-night comedians, he added, but in his view successful politicians like the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas and former President Ronald Reagan were a lot more influential when they could make fun of themselves in a constructive way.
“That helped me in ag, and in other areas,” Glickman said.
In a meeting with then-President Bill Clinton, Glickman said his priority was strengthening economic development in small towns and rural communities.
“If you’re not connected to the world wide web, you’re really in trouble – with health and business,” he said. “In places like Omaha and Lincoln – most people are connected, but small towns often are not, and rural America needs the same access to broadband, which helps in production agriculture, but also non-ag jobs.”
Broadband was a big priority then, and is also with current Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, he said.
Farmers today face many of challenges, including more expensive farm equipment, and the scale of agriculture is bigger, making it more expensive to farm. Then there’s volatile weather. He sees science as a “friend of agriculture” helping grow crops with less water, for example.
The job of the Ag Secretary has more responsibility than many may realize; handling the ag research budget, food stamps, conservation programs, rural development and the U.S. Forest Service and more. “It’s a department that touches people’s lives more than any other department in government,” Glickman said.
Glickman credits his wife Rhoda of 55 years and their two kids with helping create a happy life.
“You can’t do these things I did without having a supportive family,” he said. “It’s hard in politics. You’re gone a lot.”
His parents were also enormously supportive. Glickman was quick to praise his upbringing, including being Jewish, as largely positive.
The book took too long to write, Glickman said, acknowledging it’s tough to write books. He wrote down ideas and had a collaborator.
“I had pictures, speeches and I knew it wasn’t going to be Harry Potter,” he said.
He wrote it with an ag audience in mind, he said, but he hopes anyone can benefit from what he shares.
“Everyone has ups and downs,” he said. “My book is a series of anecdotes with life lessons from which anyone can learn.”
