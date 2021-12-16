Lessons Learned: Popular former agriculture secretary from Kansas publishes book

Bipartisanship can be a good friend to agriculture.

That’s the view of a well-known former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from Kansas. Dan Glickman preferred to make friends and influence people instead of holding fast to strong opinions.

In a light-hearted memoir published this past summer, “Laughing at Myself: My Education in Congress, on the Farm, and at the Movies,” Glickman examines himself and his career.

Glickman was the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from 1995 to 2001. In his book, he provides an in-depth look at how he achieved his successes while offering eye-opening and vivid transparency about the not-so-great moments in the national spotlight.

His stout career also includes serving for 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 4th Congressional District of Kansas and serving as chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America from 2004-2010.

In an easy-to-read format interspersed with light-hearted comedy mirrored on himself, Glickman tells all. That includes a few difficult times of lessons learned and some not-so-pretty moments, he readily admits.

As a former vice president of the Aspen Institute, a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and a board member of the World Food Program USA, Glickman flat-out tells what worked well in his highly-regarded position as the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, which he achieved after a rigorous nomination and approval process.