Life-saving grain bin precautions

It takes just four seconds for an adult to sink knee-deep and be trapped in grain.

After 20 seconds, they can be fully immersed in a fighting challenge to get out.

In 2019, 38-grain entrapments led to 23 deaths.

Understanding safety information prior to harvest can prevent grain bin accidents.

If an incident does occur, knowing how to respond in a timely and effective manner could save a life.

“If the grain gets out of condition and forms moldy clumps, that’s when it’s not going to flow through the auger system, and that’s true for corn, wheat, milo, canola, soybeans. They can all be dangerous,” said Dan Neenan, paramedic and director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS).

If someone does need to be rescued while trapped in grain, it’s important to follow the safety rules.

At least two people need to be available for the rescue, one to get inside the grain bin and the other to stay outside the bin as a monitor.

“Their job is to call 911 and stay outside the structure and direct emergency people arriving where to go in,” Neenan said of the monitor.

Neenan reminded rescuers to practice proper lock-out tag-out protocol.

“Lockout and tag out the power source to the auger, because if you're standing on the grain and somebody outside flips the power source that would pull you to your waist in 15 seconds and completely submerge you within 15 additional seconds,” he warned.

Be absolutely sure the power is off and the padlock is on the power source so nobody can turn it on.

Be sure to wear a safety harness. Make sure it’s tight and tied off to something stable.

If it’s loose, injury is possible.

The monitor should be holding the rope, feeding just a little at a time.

“You don’t want 20 feet of rope loose, because if you step on crusted grain and fall through, you’d fall all the way through the grain,” Neenan said.

Most of the deadly gasses are heavier than air so they’re going to sink down to the grain level as somebody goes down the ladder, Neenan said.

That’s why it’s important when entering the grain bin to make sure to have a four gas monitor, typically available at farm stores and check the oxygen levels.

Clip it to the body harness and be sure it’s tied off so it doesn’t fall.

Be sure to keep children away from grain bins at all times.

Along with knowing basic safety protocols, grain bin management is important for keeping the area safe.

There’s a new product being tested that can help farmers do just that.

The Grain Weevil, based in Aurora, Nebraska, is a grain bin safety and management robot that directly engages the surface of the grain and smooths out clumping.

The mechanism is currently involved in on-farm trials in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee with their fleet of beta-testing robots.

The Grain Weevil has been awarded a 2022 National Science Foundation Research Grant to thoroughly test the impact of the robot on grain quality and test the impact of the grain bin environment on the robot.

“We believe the Grain Weevil will be a great addition to grain bin safety for farmers and grain operations folks regarding entering grain structures. We also believe that more people are getting our message – that grain structures are not safe and a ‘Zero Entry Mentality’ is the smart way to go and to stay out of grain structures,” said Paul Stevenson, senior risk management at Nationwide.

There’s also a product on the market that can help rescuers get a victim out of a grain entrapment.

Slightly less futuristic than robots, but still very effective, the Great Wall of Rescue is designed to adapt to a multitude of grain entrapment rescue scenarios.

Made up of lightweight sections that can be easily maneuvered to form a wall, the Great Wall of Rescue allows rescuers to surround the victim and either shovel or suction out the grain, allowing them to climb up the side of the apparatus to safety.