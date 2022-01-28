Lifelong endeavor to build soil health sprouts Dan Gillespie trust fund

Farmers are known for their love of the land and desire to leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Dan Gillespie of rural Battle Creek, Nebraska, has achieved both by ceaselessly advocating soil health for decades.
After being diagnosed with the terminal neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) shortly after retirement in December 2020, Gillespie has found new ways to promote conservation and leave a lasting legacy on agriculture.
As a farmer, Gillespie realized the negative impact of soil loss from his own farmland.
“I would cringe every time we had a gully washer,” he said.
In the late winter of 1986, a rain event on bare, frozen ground cut a gully 18 inches wide by 3 feet deep, he said.
“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Gillespie said.
That’s when he tried no-till into soybean stubble on 25 dryland acres and found it worked extremely well.
The following year, Gillespie began his 33-year career with the Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS).
He designed and supervised the building of terraces, sediment basins and dams until 2004. However, his own experience with no-till farming shifted his focus as he saw first-hand the biological benefits of a continuous no-till system (CNT).
Considered unconventional techniques at the time, Gillespie’s methods of no-tilling and planting cover crops have become standard for farmers desiring to decrease runoff and prevent erosion.
Marty Marx, Wayne County NRCS soil conservation technician and fellow no-till farmer, hailed Gillespie as the “pioneer” of the no-till incentive program in northeastern Nebraska.
A new era of farming began when Gillespie and Marx proposed the cost-share No-till Incentive Program. The incentive was $10 an acre in return for five years of no-till. It also required participation in educational meetings.
The program won the No-till Innovators Award at the National No-till Convention and is still implemented today.
Ken Berney, former Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (NRD) assistant general manager, credits Gillespie for being the inspiration behind many programs at the NRD.
“One of the reasons Dan came to the NRD is because he couldn’t create national-level no tillage programs,” Berney said. “He was a spokesman for conservation and had such enthusiasm; he was excited to be telling about it.”
In 2004, NRCS created a no-till specialist position for Gillespie. Steve Chick, retired Nebraska NRCS state conservationist, was responsible for the new position tailored to Gillespie. He described Gillespie’s ability to speak as a “contagious enthusiasm for conservation.”
“Dan was the obvious perfect choice for a no-till specialist,” Chick said. “He was a respected long-term-practicing zero tiller who passionately and effectively communicated the soil quality benefits of managing crop residue through workshops, tours and direct technical assistance.”
With grant funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Gillespie traveled to promote no-till erosion control in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wyoming and beyond. One of his teaching tools was a rainfall simulator to prove the damaging effect of raindrop impact on bare soil surfaces.
“Education was very important to Dan,” Marx said. “He could always find the very best educators in the Midwest to bring into northeast Nebraska to educate producers.”
In addition to presenting at the No-till On the Plains Winter Conference and National No-till Conference for multiple years, Gillespie also advocated for soil health on a podcast for Nebraska Farmer.
As a master conservationist, he received the Nebraska Outstanding Soil Stewardship Conservation Award in 2019.
Gillespie has been an active voice for soil health in legislation, as well. For example, he provided input for Legislative Bill 243, which led to the creation of the Healthy Soils Task Force in 2019.
“With his no-till and other soil conservation practices, Dan found a win-win-win for the environment, consumer and producer,” said Tim Gragert, a current senator and former NRCS soil conservationist. “We could all learn a lot from Dan’s enthusiasm for the environment.”
His labor of love for greater soil health at NRCS merged with the work done in his own fields.
“Dan was a great practitioner and promoter of soil health. He was able to talk directly from his own experiences,” said Mike Kucera, who served as Gillespie’s supervisor for several years as NRCS state resource conservationist.
In addition to his work for NRCS, Gillespie patented his own machine to combat erosion caused by pivot tracks. The TracPacker attaches to the front of a tractor to fill and pack tracks with one pass, reducing unnecessary soil disturbance. TracPackers are sold directly from his warehouse near Meadow Grove, Nebraska to locations across the U.S. and to customers as far away as Australia and Ukraine.
While his outreach extends across the nation and beyond, Gillespie has greatly impacted thousands of youth near his hometown as “Dan the Tree Man.”
For three decades, Gillespie educated Battle Creek Public Elementary students about natural resources, ending his presentation with the climatic, hands-on planting of tree seeds. Each child in grades 4-6 received potting soil, tree seeds and grow boxes. Some of the seeds were collected from his very own oak trees on his farm.
“The kids and teachers loved the break from regular school activity, so I continued to do it until 2020 and the pandemic,” Gillespie said.
He estimates over 3,000 trees were planted in the classroom, although he admits the survival rate was influenced by “the trip home, rabbits, deer and lawnmowers.”
Most of the 87 trees Gillespie helped plant in 1993 as a member of the Parks of Pride are still growing in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Involving youth in tree planting was important to Gillespie. He and Chris Carlson, former University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator, would prepare nursery tree sites for private landowners then bus school kids to plant the trees.
“I can still hear the laughter and screams from the energized kids,” Gillespie said.
During his time at NRCS, Gillespie planted between 8,000 and 10,000 trees.
To further educate youth about soil health, Gillespie presented the rainfall simulator at Wonderful World of Water in Pierce and edible aquifers at H2O Daze in Norfolk. Lower Elkhorn NRD has hosted both events annually for 32 and 27 years, respectively. Gillespie missed just a few of those years.
Now Gillespie is focusing his efforts to support education for future generations. The Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund was established in 2021 to carry on his work indefinitely.
Grants from the fund may support educational events and programming for youth, current farmers and ranchers, and others involved in agriculture in Nebraska and the surrounding states.
The fund sprouted when Gillespie approached his sister, Rebecca Evert, with the idea to offer $5,000 toward an assistance program for young farmers who are transitioning toward good soil health practices.
Four of his siblings have donated to the fund, with Evert and brother Tim Gillespie leading the planning as members of the Fund Advisory Committee. There are six total committee members.
Through the fund, Gillespie is joined by family, friends and other conservation enthusiasts to encourage environmentally-friendly farming practices.
Forever an advocate of conservation, Gillespie offers advice for farmers as they look toward the future:
“You won’t begin to rebuild your soils until you stop losing it and running it down the creek. Adopt climate-friendly, no-till and cover crop systems. Integrate livestock to rebuild degraded soils. Use the remarkable improvements in precision ag technology along with soil health practices to maximize profitable yields.”
If each of us could care for our most vital natural resources with the same enthusiasm and passion as “Dan the Tree Man” then the world would be a better place.