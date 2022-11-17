Lifelong livestock producer to lead ag department under Gov. Pillen

Sherry Vinton, a livestock producer from Whitman, Nebraska, and active member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau will be director of the state's department of agriculture under Governor-elect Jim Pillen.
Vinton will replace Steve Wellman after Gov. Pillen is sworn into office.
Pillen made the announcement Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.
"Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," he said in a news release. "As a lifelong Nebraskan and livestock producer, she is a leader in Nebraska agriculture who knows the importance of the industry for the future of our state. Sherry will work to protect farmers and ranchers against anti-agricultural policies and groups, promote free and fair trade, ensure competitive markets, and defend our land."
Vinton is the First Vice President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Since 1983, she has run her family cow-calf operation near Whitman where she manages the business end of the ranch's operation.
She is an active member of the Grant County Farm Bureau at both the state and local levels. Vinton represented Congressional District 3 on the Nebraska Environmental Trust board for 14 years. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studied accounting.
"I am grateful to Steve Wellman for his years of service to the state and his help in growing agriculture," Pillen said. "As a lifelong farmer, Steve will continue to be a leader for agriculture in Nebraska."