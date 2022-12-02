Living nativity showcases Nebraska farm animals to tell the Christmas story

A living nativity in an 1888 Nebraska barn mixes agriculture with the Christmas story, focused on the animals in the quiet of the night when Jesus was born.

“In this nativity, you will meet the stable animals that could have been around the manger when Jesus was born,” said Sondra Buell, who owns and operates the 3B Homestead and nativity with her husband Mark Buell near Murdock, between Lincoln and Omaha.

The living nativity is open and free to tour every weekend from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day at the farm, 7603 298th St., just off Highway 1, 2 miles south of Murdock.

Volunteers at the animal pens read a script explaining how each animal fits into the Christmas story.

“In the donkey room, we mention that Mary probably rode a donkey and not a horse, and how important donkeys were in Bible times,” Sondra said. “In the sheep room we mention shepherds were in the fields watching their sheep and say that we, just like the sheep, need a shepherd, so God sent us Jesus.”

This year’s is the seventh annual nativity.

Weekend viewings offer walking tours 2-5 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hosts drive-through tours from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Some retirees have made it a tradition to attend on Christmas, Sondra said. The drive-through tour started during COVID when people were looking for safe ways to host events, and the Buells continue offering it.

While visiting the nativity’s nine different pens, visitors see a cow-calf pair and a mini Rex rabbit. There are miniature donkeys, spotted Jacob sheep which date back to the Old Testament days, and myotonic goats, also called fainting goats.

This year, the nativity is also incorporating a turkey, ducks, a goose, chickens and a pair of peacocks. The Buells raise most of the animals except the poultry, but a 4-H group is loaning the turkey, ducks and goose.

While some people encourage the Buells to dress up like Mary and Joseph, they chose to wear coveralls.

“It’s not just a story for the history books, but it’s a story for today,” Sondra said. “So we wear our regular clothes.”

Visitors who aren’t familiar with farms enjoy seeing the animals up close, hearing and petting them, too. They have come from seven area states. Many are returning to their roots when they come home for Christmas.

The nativity tour incorporates agricultural education, explaining that clothes are made from the sheep, and milk comes from a cow.

It all evolved when the couple was given a donkey by someone who asked that they use it to God’s glory.

“Mark wanted to use this farm place and barn for agricultural reasons, so we blended it to show the difference of corn and soybeans and incorporate Christian education into the Christmas story,” Sondra said.

Experiencing the hour-long tour is free. It’s the Buells gift to their community, although donations are accepted to defray veterinary costs. Private nativity showings during the week are set up by appointment.

The rest of the year, the Buells work a small cow herd and have 100 chickens. They give all their eggs to rural food pantries and sell their steers for meat. They both retired two years ago. Mark was a schoolteacher, and Sondra worked at the Cass County Extension office and was a Christian educator for many years.

“We’re using the resources we have here – the barn and animals to tell the story,” Sondra said. “Anyone can do that. Use what you have to tell the story of Christmas and the birth of Jesus.”