Long awaited Nebraska FSA director to begin Jan. 18

The long-awaited appointment of Nebraska’s State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) was fulfilled by John Berge of western Nebraska.

Currently, Berge is the general manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District in Scottsbluff. He resides in Gering, Nebraska.

His background as a western Nebraska native offers a different perspective on agriculture. Unlike the eastern part of the state, western Nebraska faces different climate challenges and produces crops such as sugar beets and dry edible beans. Berge is well-aware of the diversity within Nebraska.

As state executive director, Berge will work closely with state committees to implement agricultural policy and with county offices to ensure equitable and fair distribution of USDA resources. Duties also include monitoring FSA programs, such as credit and loans, conservation, commodity, disaster and farm marketing.

Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) president John Hansen spoke highly of Berge.

“We know John Berge well. He has a vast background in farm policy, the legislative process, USDA administrative and organizational policies and structure, and Nebraska agriculture and natural resources,” Hansen said in a phone interview. “In addition, NeFU believes Berge’s experience as general manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District and familiarity with western Nebraska agriculture and its natural resources, crops, climate and production challenges are a valuable asset.”