Long awaited Nebraska FSA director to begin Jan. 18

The long-awaited appointment of Nebraska’s State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) was fulfilled by John Berge of western Nebraska.
Currently, Berge is the general manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District in Scottsbluff. He resides in Gering, Nebraska.
His background as a western Nebraska native offers a different perspective on agriculture. Unlike the eastern part of the state, western Nebraska faces different climate challenges and produces crops such as sugar beets and dry edible beans. Berge is well-aware of the diversity within Nebraska.
As state executive director, Berge will work closely with state committees to implement agricultural policy and with county offices to ensure equitable and fair distribution of USDA resources. Duties also include monitoring FSA programs, such as credit and loans, conservation, commodity, disaster and farm marketing.
Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) president John Hansen spoke highly of Berge.
“We know John Berge well. He has a vast background in farm policy, the legislative process, USDA administrative and organizational policies and structure, and Nebraska agriculture and natural resources,” Hansen said in a phone interview. “In addition, NeFU believes Berge’s experience as general manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District and familiarity with western Nebraska agriculture and its natural resources, crops, climate and production challenges are a valuable asset.”
Berge has been highly involved in government. He acted as state executive director of the FSA in 2000-2001 under the Clinton Administration. In 2009, he served the Obama Administration as White House liaison to the Department of Agriculture. Other roles of his have included deputy and acting assistant secretary for Congressional relations, the deputy administrator for field operations at FSA, and the executive director of the National Food and Agriculture Council at USDA. He has also served as executive director of Western Nebraska Community College.
Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb stated in a press release: “John Berge is a long-time advocate for rural communities as a leader of a Natural Resources District (NRD) and former appointee for the Obama Administration. Our state is fortunate to have Berge in a leadership position and we look forward to the outreach and resources to support our strong rural communities and agricultural economic base.”
The Biden administration announced the appointment Dec. 30, 2021. The delay has caused a ripple effect. Hansen noted that the current acting director is hesitant to take on issues that should be the responsibility of the new administration, moreover, there has not been a full state committee for six months.
“We need a fully-staffed state committee to function,” Hansen said. “We will push the Biden administration to close appointments as soon as possible.”
Berge will begin his duties Jan. 18, more than a year after President Biden was sworn into office.
Among challenges Berge will face as state executive director are the added stress from COVID-19 and staffing shortages. The FSA is enduring retirements without replacements, habitually overworked employees, consolidation of county offices, and limited congressional funding for staff. Moreover, the effects from FSA assistance from previous years are still being felt.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.