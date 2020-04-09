Two Nebraska FFA advisors — Gary Maresh from Central City High School and Dan Mowinkel from Logan View High School in Hooper — were honored as FFA Advisors of the Year.
The awards from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation were presented during a Facebook Live ceremony April 2. Winning advisors received a plaque and a $1,000 donation to their FFA chapter.
The teachers were nominated by their own students and chosen based on their school and community involvement, leadership development in their classroom, and ability to keep their students involved in agriculture.
“Mr. Maresh and Mr. Mowinkel have decades of dedicated service, and their positive impact will reach across Nebraska and beyond for years to come,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.
Maresh is entering his 43rd and final year as an educator and FFA advisor at Central City. During his career, he has spent countless hours working with his students to make sure they are comfortable going out to communicate with businesses and people. He brings community leaders into his classroom to present on their expertise, giving his students the opportunity to learn from others. He said he’s humbled by the award.
“I have had the privilege of teaching in Central City my entire 43-year career. I have had so many great students and parental support,” he said. “I really feel proud when I see former students return home to be involved in agriculture or be productive citizens.”
Mowinkel has been the FFA Advisor for Logan View FFA Chapter for 30 years. He served as grand marshal for the Fremont fair last year and coaches softball and wrestling for the high school. In his classroom, Mowinkel brings live animals and creates hands-on labs to make learning interactive and keep students engaged. In the last year, Mowinkel has led many students to set new records in Logan View FFA. He sets students to a high standard and encourages them to put in the work outside the classroom to be successful.
“I believe every child I taught and advised has unique qualities and abilities,” he said. “My greatest hope is that I got them to achieve more than they thought was possible and that they know that I cared for each and every one of them.”
Schafer said Farm Bureau received a number of exceptional nominations.
“All of the FFA advisors nominated make a positive difference every day,” she said. “They invest in the students who are the future of our great state, and we are proud to celebrate their service.”