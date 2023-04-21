Frequently attracting packed crowds of farmers and ranchers, well-known Nebraska agricultural extension climatologist Al Dutcher is retiring from the job he’s cherished for 34 years.

After three decades at the University of Nebraska Extension providing in-depth meteorological and climatological predictions that take on the state’s enormous weather extremes, drought, flooding, blizzards and climate predictions, the highly-respected Dutcher is on a “slow retirement” track until his last day June 30.

Eric Hunt, who accepted the climate resiliency position Feb 22, will take over some of Dutcher’s duties, having begun work in the Nebraska State Climate office in Lincoln by April 1. That gives Dutcher time to work directly with Hunt, before the changing of the guard. Their Nebraska state climate office is hiring for a Mesonet manager to start by June 1.

In addition to his trailblazing approach of providing sophisticated micro-scale climate updates and incorporating sophisticated global climate phenomena while injecting his dry humor, Dutcher’s caring and respect for each farmer’s questions and his patient nature combine to propel his “local celebrity” status across Nebraska.

“I don’t know what the draw is … you get lucky with the forecast,” he said. “If I made a bad forecast for the previous year, I’ll own up to it. Maybe that helps people understand and respect me.”

Dutcher, who turns 62 this year, readily admits that when he came to Nebraska after earning his meteorology degree from Iowa State University and a master’s in agricultural meteorology, it took some time to recognize climate patterns and learn new ones that affect the growing season.

Now 34 years later, Dutcher modestly, but proudly acknowledges his forecast accuracy is above average, at 65%.

Back when Dutcher started the job, most folks didn’t take out crop insurance. As crop insurance evolved, so did his work because people wanted more information. Requests for his presentations across Nebraska grew like a weed. He also went many steps further, analyzing the Corn Belt and where the national crop would go, and explaining how the eastern Corn Belt would differ from its western counterpart.

Tracking moisture in the western High Plains is one of the most important things Dutcher did, he readily says. Most of the complaints he hears is that it’s either too wet and farmers can’t get into their fields or it’s so dry that there is insufficient moisture for seedling emergence and early plant growth.

Watch the wet springs or the intense, short dry periods in July and August, Dutcher cautions. If it stays aggressively wet while planting, then when a dry spell comes, those top 2-3 feet of soil can quickly dry out.

“That’s key for dryland particularly in Nebraska, the 5-10-15 rule,” he said.

Anything under 5 inches from Oct. 1 to April 30 means you need to ramp up your crop insurance, because drought impacts are likely, he explained.

The 10 inch rule means if you made it, you have a 50/50 chance of growing a normal crop. If growing season precipitation is above normal, above trend line yields usually occur. At 15 inches, soil profiles are near field capacity and then there is an above average risk for planting delays.

If the pattern continues into the first 45 days of the growing season, shallow root development can lead to an increased risk of flash drought conditions.

There’s also a sharp drop-off of precipitation from the southeast part to the northwest part of the state, where annual precipitation decreases an average of one inch for every 25 miles you move to the northwest. That’s why irrigation pivots ramp up west of Seward, Nebraska, he said.

Having been a fixture of agricultural weather and climate services in Nebraska for decades, Dutcher has worked with the current Nebraska state climatologist Martha (Shulski) Durr since 2009.

“He has reached thousands of people during his extensive career and influenced countless agricultural decisions. His passion and dedication to the community is second to none,” Durr said. “We will miss his voice and his stories and wish him all the best.”

Dutcher said his decision to leave UNL wasn’t easy, but after losing older family members to health issues and COVID’s impact, he’s ready to retire and grow the next chapter of his life. He will move to Hillman, Michigan, in early July to be closer to his 83-year old mother and other family members.

“I have so many projects,” he said.

He has already drawn up a blueprint to grow 170 fruit trees at the family’s 1.5 acre orchard in northeastern Michigan. Within two years, he expects to have peach, plum, cherry, apple and pear trees planted at full density. And he’ll be watching the weather like anyone in agriculture.

“If you can escape freezes during bloom, you still have to escape drought, severe weather, ice storms and disease issues, but just like any other farmer, if you want to be successful, you have to experiment to find out what varieties will become the workhorses for your operation,” Dutcher said.

His parents put a lot of money into that orchard. Dutcher taught himself how to prune after the loss of his father.

“I am hopeful that the orchard will develop into a lucrative business now that I will be there full time,” he said.

He’s also looking forward to taking hunting trips with his longtime best friend from high school, and to fishing trips.

Dutcher grew up all over the world. His dad was a code breaker in the Navy, and that’s where Al got his own interest in numbers and patters and deciphering equations. His father passed away in 1995.

“Mom’s just like me; she goes nonstop from the time she wakes up to the time she goes to bed. She just shoveled her entire yard, at 83 years old,” Dutcher said.

Dutcher says his mom made sure he, his two sisters and brother knew multiplication tables before they were 5. He also has a love of reading.

The weather business requires a thick skin, because forecasts will be wrong sometimes. It’s important not to dwell on those instances. That’s where climatology and meteorology are different. Meteorology is focused on the near term, whereas climatology incorporates both, including determining how historical patterns impact the future.

Dutcher said he’s learned something new almost daily.

“Each day when I wake up, I get my coffee and spend an hour researching before I even go into the office,” he said.

With that zest for climatology, the prediction is that will continue into his retirement.