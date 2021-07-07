Making connections: As a people person, Ann Bruntz uses her connections to benefit agriculture

Ann Bruntz is a “facilitator.”

She loves to meet people, get to know them, and connect them with others who have similar interests or needs. Or, as the word is defined, she “makes an action or process easy or easier.”

She’s done that across the agriculture world in the state and across the nation.

In her last paid position, Bruntz was development director at the University of Nebraska Foundation through the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Throughout her life, she’s been involved in volunteer organizations, from the Nebraska Feeders Auxiliary (not in existence anymore) to the Cattlewomen of Nebraska, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska board, and more.

Growing up in Stuart, Nebraska on a ranch, she met her husband while in college at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, then called the Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture.

Her husband, David, was a farmer from Friend. So she moved to Friend, and helped on the farm, driving grain cart, moving irrigation pipe, and working cattle.

She worked at the Friend hospital, then owned a variety store in Friend. She worked for the newspaper, then demonstrated and sold a scrapbooking tool at shows across the nation.

With each of her jobs, she found a mentor within the industry, someone who could offer advice and encouragement.

It was while she was president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation Board that someone approached her about applying for the university foundation job. Bruntz told her, she didn’t have a bachelor’s degree, but the woman said she had a better qualification than a bachelor’s degree: “you know everybody.”