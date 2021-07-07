Making connections: As a people person, Anna Bruntz uses her connections to benefit agriculture

Ann Bruntz is a “facilitator.”
She loves to meet people, get to know them, and connect them with others who have similar interests or needs. Or, as the word is defined, she “makes an action or process easy or easier.”
She’s done that across the agriculture world in the state and across the nation.
In her last paid position, Bruntz was development director at the University of Nebraska Foundation through the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Throughout her life, she’s been involved in volunteer organizations, from the Nebraska Feeders Auxiliary (not in existence anymore) to the Cattlewomen of Nebraska, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska board, and more.
Growing up in Stuart, Nebraska on a ranch, she met her husband while in college at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, then called the Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture.
Her husband, David, was a farmer from Friend. So she moved to Friend, and helped on the farm, driving grain cart, moving irrigation pipe, and working cattle.
She worked at the Friend hospital, then owned a variety store in Friend. She worked for the newspaper, then demonstrated and sold a scrapbooking tool at shows across the nation.
With each of her jobs, she found a mentor within the industry, someone who could offer advice and encouragement.
It was while she was president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation Board that someone approached her about applying for the university foundation job. Bruntz told her, she didn’t have a bachelor’s degree, but the woman said she had a better qualification than a bachelor’s degree: “you know everybody.”
So she applied, and she got the job.
In that role, her expertise at facilitating shone.
She connected people who had an interest in agriculture and the university, garnering gifts for ag at the university.
One of her first campaigns was for NCTA in Curtis, for a portable calving shed. She loves to connect people: donors with students and professors, making sure donors see what their gift purchased.
It’s a building process, she said. “You start small, gain influence, and build relationships.”
Another of her projects was the UNL rodeo team. She connected former rodeo team members, from the 1950s and on, sharing her vision of what the rodeo team could become.
The rodeo club was floundering at the time, “and I was seeing so many kids leave the state to do the sport of rodeo in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. So I started connecting the dots and putting people together.”
At the time, Bump Kraeger was the rodeo coach, and he asked for Bruntz’s help.
“He gathered a bunch of us, and we were his couch advisory board,” she said. “We offered what we could do. I took it a step further, and said, if you’re going to do fundraising, here’s what you‘ve got to do.”
Bruntz is willing to put her money where her mouth is: “You lead by example. You donate.”
She donated items for fundraisers, even making a homemade German chocolate cake.
“Sometimes it’s not what the item is on a silent auction, it’s who you put in front of it,” she said.
Another of her projects was raising $1 million for a building project at NCTA in Curtis. The state Legislature had given the university a challenge, offering to bond $12 million for the project, but with the stipulation that the university raise $1 million in private support in six months. The Legislature had never proposed a fundraiser like that before, and Bruntz (and others) met the deadline.
“They didn’t know (NCTA) was my alma mater and I love that school,” she said.
She also helped raise funds for projects, such as building the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center on East Campus at UNL, the High Plains Agricultural Lab at Sidney and other campaigns.
Bruntz retired from the foundation five years ago, but her facilitating hasn’t stopped.
She serves on the advisory board for the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program. She loves to see the students’ entrepreneurships, and as she put it, “watching the fire and spirit come alive in these kids.”
She has served on several beef boards, at the local, state and national levels. She’s part of her church and community club, the History Nebraska board and the Kregel Windmill Museum Board in Nebraska City. She and David are trustees at the University of Nebraska Foundation, and the couple has been inducted as members of the Hall of Agriculture Achievements.
Her latest venture is as volunteer coordinator for the National High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Lincoln at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in July.
“It’s not about what you know, it’s who you know,” she said.
Bruntz has loved the people part of the job.
“I’m a people person, even though I didn’t know it 50 years ago. People energize me,” she said. When she meets someone new, she’s always thinking about who she might connect the person with, how she might introduce the person to someone else, for both parties’ mutual benefit.
“I’m thinking two steps ahead. Who has a love for what they do? Who can I connect them with, to help them explore the possibilities?” she said.
She and David, who is semi-retired from farming, travel, spending part of their winter in warmer climates.
But she still thrives on being around people and has innumerable friends across the state and the nation: “You always learn something when you meet new people.”
“If you’ve done your job right, as a fundraiser, you make lifelong friends, and I’ve done that,” she said.
Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.