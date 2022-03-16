Moving in: Nebraska ag agencies relocate to shared office building

A key relocation by several major Nebraska agriculture-related agencies recently got underway. They are moving their offices into one building in northwest Lincoln at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.
As of mid-March, some of the agencies had started moving into the building. Most of Nebraska’s agriculture related agencies and commodity boards were scheduled to join them by the end of April.
“We have a staggered move schedule for the agencies: Nebraska Departments of Ag, Economic Development, Natural Resources, and the corn, wheat, sorghum and ethanol boards,” said Eric Maher, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is already in the building.
“We do a lot of work with the Department of Environment and Energy, so it will be nice to be co-located in the same building with them,” said Amber Rucker, marketing and finance manager for the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
The ethanol board, which has been a Nebraska agency for 50 years, will be moving its office to Fallbrook at the end of April.
“The end goal is to co-locate like agencies to provide one-stop shops for those agencies’ customers and the people of Nebraska,” Maher said.
The long-term plan is also to bring in the Department of Health and Services to one location in Lincoln to make it easier for customers.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is beginning its moving process March 28. It’s expected to take three weeks to move from the state office building in downtown Lincoln to the Fallbrook location.
The new office will be open to the public April 18. The department’s main phone number, 402-471-2341, will remain the same, along with the main mailing address of P.O. Box 94947, Lincoln, NE 68509.
“We look forward to serving Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and consumers while being located with the Department of Environment and Energy, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Economic Development and various Nebraska commodity organizations at this new location,” ag department director Steve Wellman said in a statement.
The Nebraska Wheat Board is preparing for its move to the Fallbrook building April 11-13.
“We weren’t actively looking to move, but we welcome the opportunity to go to a new and nicer building that’s more conductive to hosting trade teams and potential buyers,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board.
With the change comes a cost to move and a new rental rate, he said.
“While nobody likes increased cost, ultimately we decided that the new location would fit our needs,” Schaneman said.
Nebraska Wheat is also handling the day to day work of Nebraska’s Pea and Lentil Board, which is just getting off the ground. It might have its own office eventually as it grows.
Staff at Nebraska Wheat said they could have used a bit more storage space, but that this relocation should give them enough office space for their interns, ambassadors and others.
“It is a gorgeous building and new, and has character to it, so we’ll look forward to bringing trade team there and showing the building off to our potential customers,” Schaneman told Midwest Messenger.
As the Wheat Board staff has been delving through boxes for the move, they found historical pictures that are kind of neat to look at, Schaneman said. Being in a digital age, they can scan documents, too.
Back when he started as executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board 15 years ago, they had 20 file cabinets. Now, they’re taking three to their new office space.
