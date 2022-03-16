Moving in: Nebraska ag agencies relocate to shared office building

A key relocation by several major Nebraska agriculture-related agencies recently got underway. They are moving their offices into one building in northwest Lincoln at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.

As of mid-March, some of the agencies had started moving into the building. Most of Nebraska’s agriculture related agencies and commodity boards were scheduled to join them by the end of April.

“We have a staggered move schedule for the agencies: Nebraska Departments of Ag, Economic Development, Natural Resources, and the corn, wheat, sorghum and ethanol boards,” said Eric Maher, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is already in the building.

“We do a lot of work with the Department of Environment and Energy, so it will be nice to be co-located in the same building with them,” said Amber Rucker, marketing and finance manager for the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

The ethanol board, which has been a Nebraska agency for 50 years, will be moving its office to Fallbrook at the end of April.

“The end goal is to co-locate like agencies to provide one-stop shops for those agencies’ customers and the people of Nebraska,” Maher said.

The long-term plan is also to bring in the Department of Health and Services to one location in Lincoln to make it easier for customers.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is beginning its moving process March 28. It’s expected to take three weeks to move from the state office building in downtown Lincoln to the Fallbrook location.