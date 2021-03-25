 Skip to main content
National Health Service Corps Scholarship Program
National Health Service Corps Scholarship Program

The National Health Service Corps Scholarship Program awards scholarships to students who are pursuing one of the following degrees with a primary care specialty:

• Medicine (MD or DO)

• Dentistry (DDS or DMD)

• Nurse Practitioner

• Certified Nurse Midwife

• Physician Assistant

Scholarship recipients must commit to providing primary care health services at an approved site in a high-need urban, rural or frontier community upon completion of their degrees. Recipients are expected to provide a minimum of two years of full-time service.

Eligibility

Students pursuing eligible disciplines must also be:

• U.S. citizens or nationals

• Full-time students at accredited schools

• Free from any other service obligation

Geographic coverage

Nationwide and U.S. Territories

Amount of funding

The scholarship pays for tuition, education-related expenses and a monthly stipend in exchange for a minimum of two years of full-time service at an approved site, with a maximum of four years. Applicants who choose to work half-time must agree to a service commitment of a minimum of four years and a maximum of eight years.

Application process

Links to application instructions and the online application portal are available on the program website.

Bureau of Health Workforce, Health Resources and Services Administration, National Health Service Corps, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Deadline: May 11

800-221.-393

Bureau of Health Workforce Customer Service Portal

