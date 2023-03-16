Wool is a classic, versatile fabric. The natural fibers provide warmth unlike synthetic material, and vintage wool plaid seems to reappear as a clothing trend year after year.

Nineteen-year-old Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska prefers sewing with wool as her fabric of choice. Every clothing items she has sewn for 4-H has been made of wool material and has also been entered in the Make It With Wool (MIWW) contest.

“I think wool is one of the easiest fabrics to work with because it doesn’t pull like other fabrics,” Ringenberg said.

She obviously has skills as a seamstress. Of the six years she has participated in MIWW, three outfits have landed her at the national competition.

This year, Ringenberg was named champion as the 2023 Senior Division National MIWW Winner. The national contest was held Jan. 19-21 at Fort Worth, Texas.

“It was so crazy,” Ringenberg said.

MIWW is an annual contest that intends “to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creativity in sewing, to recognize creative skills and to develop life skills.” This is its 75th year.

Contestants must construct and model their own garments, which must be made of 100% wool or a blend of 60% wool or specialty wool fiber. Winners from state contests can advance to the national competition. Those who live in a state without a pre-qualifying contest can enter the at-large division.

The daughter of Joel and Stephanie Ringenberg, Saidi is a Dawson County 4-H member. She learned how to sew in 4-H, in addition to many other life skills such as woodworking, photography, horticulture, human development, entomology and shooting sports, just to name a few of her 4-H projects.

“I’ve done almost every single area you can in my 14 years in 4-H,” Ringenberg said.

Ringenberg has served multiple years as the president of the Horse Shoe Bend 4-H Club and has held the same leadership position as a member of the Dawson County 4-H Shooting Sports Club. She also shares her love of sewing by volunteering at 4-H sewing workshops for beginners.

Andrea Nisely, extension educator at Dawson County and state MIWW director for Nebraska, taught Ringenberg how to sew. Ringenberg said Nisely “is amazing.” They have worked together through all Ringenberg’s years of sewing.

“I started off making pillowcases and table runners. My first clothing item was a dress with princess seams,” said Saidi. She also sewed a dress her second year.

The next four years, she constructed a coat with a pairing garment. The two skirts and this year’s dress were all plaid. Lining up the plaid perfectly tested her skills and patience.

“Oh my gosh—it’s crazy. It takes at least three hours to pin the fabric before you can even get started,” she said.

Diligence has paid off. Ringenberg won a trip to the national contest at New Orleans in 2019, winning second place in the junior division. The following year, she placed in the top 10 at the national competition in Arizona. This year was the icing on the cake. Ringenberg won not only the senior division but also the Exemplary Construction Award and second place in the Creative Embroidery category for the additional details embroidered on the belt.

“I wanted to push myself. I took this as my last outfit made in my hometown,” Ringenberg said.

She is now a freshman at Concordia University and plans to earn her doctorate in chiropractic, which will require moving to another state.

She received a $1,500 cash award from the American Sheep Industry Women, $250 cash award from Heidi Aleman Sorrano, a subscription to Threads magazine, wool fabrics, a sheep pelt, a MIWW garment bag and sash and a trip to the 2024 National MIWW Contest.

The fabric she used to construct her plaid halter-top dress was special to her. Her younger sister Sydni had won the fabric at a previous MIWW. The contest has been a bonding experience for the sisters. Sydni must have known how much her sister loved the fabric and let her use it.

“We’re almost the same age and we’re best friends, but we fight a lot. So I was really not planning on her giving it up that easily,” Ringenberg said.

The location of this year’s national contest also motivated Saidi to do her best.

“I was born in Texas, so this one was super-important to me,” she said.

People she knew in Texas came to support her at the contest.

Because a competitor can win only one time per division, Ringenberg cannot compete again until she is 25 years old, at which time she will be eligible for the adult division. The contest is divided into preteens (age 12 and under), junior (ages 13-16), seniors (ages 17-24) and adults (age 25+). There is a Made for Others category, as well.

While Ringenberg looks forward to entering again in the distant future, she plans to help others in the meantime.

“I would absolutely love to be able to help other people. I am planning to talk to schools in Lincoln and Omaha to get the word out about the competition and that I am willing to help sew,” she said.

It’s this enthusiasm for promoting wool and sewing that will help MIWW continue to display the beauty and versatility of wool.