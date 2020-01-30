It had been raining all day, and the water level of Looking Glass Creek was rising. Looking Glass Creek is a stream that flows between Genoa and Monroe, Nebraska. It feeds into the Loup River just north of the George Syas State Wildlife Management Area.
Living next to creek’s levee, Russ and Judy Nelson of rural Platte County, Nebraska, were concerned about a possible flood. But what occurred that evening launched them into a survival situation for the next three days.
“We were in our house when everything started around 8 p.m.,” said Russ. “The creek had been rising due to the continuous rain.”
The Nelsons could see water accumulating in their fields across the access road about five yards east of their house. Russ decided to take down the hot fence and move some bales so his cows could access higher ground.
“I got my tractor with a lift on the front and prepared to move the bales,” he said. “As I moved toward the area, I hit a wall of water and ice chunks began to bounce off the tractor.”
That was when he realized the levee that runs the length of their property line along the creek must have been breached. Russ said he turned the tractor around, but the volume of the water and the speed with which it was moving began to lift the John Deere 7520 and cause him to drift.
Now, that’s more than 11 tons of heavy metal farm machinery being pushed about. Understandably, Russ felt a quick sensation of fear; it wouldn’t be his last.
“Getting back to the house wasn’t easy,” he said. “Once I did, we noticed that there was about three to four feet of running water all around our house.”
The power went out at about midnight, plunging the Nelsons into a dreadful blackness. Trapped by the rushing water, unable to see anything outside of their windows, the couple sat in the cold and dark, listening to the sound of lumps of ice crashing into their outbuildings all night.
“That’s what I remember most,” Judy said. “I could hear the rushing water — like a freight train. The booming of the ice against the shed.”
Dawn brought no relief. For when the sun came up, it illuminated a landscape of destruction and despair.
“It was worse than we thought,” Russ said. “There was a break in the levee north of our house.”
A measurement after the disaster determined the gap (about 470 feet from the house) to be about 130 feet long. Water engulfed the area as far as they could see. The access road to their house from 200th Street southwest of Monroe was swamped, but all roads to the east were gone. Their pasture was submerged and they watched as flotsam careened past on the powerful current of the floodwaters.
Their house stood on a veritable island amidst the worst flooding either had ever seen. The situation seemed hopeless.
There was no electricity, therefore no heat. Even their fireplace was of no use, as it was electric. They owned a generator, but it was in one of the sheds that was now cut off by several yards of freezing cold, rushing water.
“It got a little cold,” Judy said.
To compound their trepidation, the Nelsons discovered water seeping into their basement. With no electricity, their sump pump was inoperative. Russ began to manually pump water out of the basement. He said they were able to keep the electrical system from being damaged.
Thursday morning, an attempt to reach the house via a small boat was thwarted by the strong floodwaters. They had to watch dejectedly as the boat was swept away.
That afternoon, the Nebraska National Guard came by in a group of large trucks. The vehicles were powerful and heavy enough to resist the flood waters, but they could not get past the large trees that blocked the access road. Again, the Nelsons were left on their own.
The next day, the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department had boats out in the area and called the Nelsons on their cell phones. The couple also saw several helicopters flying around the area.
Saturday, Russ said he saw his cattle for the first time since the levee breach. Also, an airboat was able to land near the house. It delivered water and a generator. According to Genoa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn Strain, the boat was piloted by Kirk Westring of the Nebraska Airboat Association and manned by Genoa VFD personnel.
Since he had seen his cattle, Russ decided to stay at the farm. He said to leave then would be like abandoning his herd.
“This is where we live. We’ll stay here until it’s drastic,” he told the rescuers. “At least we have a fighting chance now.”
When the water had gone down sufficiently, Russ observed that a large berm of silt had formed across their access road. Using his tractor and a blade, he moved enough of the material to clear an escape route to the now passable roadway.
It was during this time he also noticed that most of his 80 cattle had survived the initial onslaught of the flood.
“I thought they were gone,” he said. “But most had gotten behind the largest outbuilding and had been protected from the strongest current.”
He did lose about a dozen head, and he lost all of his baby calves. Several more would perish afterwards due to prolonged exposure to the frigid water.
Saturday afternoon, linemen from Cornhusker Public Power repaired the power lines, restoring electricity to the Nelson farmstead. They had been isolated for three days.
While things were better, they were still not good. The fields around the Nelson operation were covered in 8 to 12 inches of silt. All manner of flood debris, including entire trees littered the farm. Fences had been washed away.
On the other hand, things began to occur which left the Nelsons humble and grateful. Dan Parry, a neighbor located north of the breach, had some cow pens that he allowed Russ and Judy to use while repairing their fencing.
A Colorado church group came and helped with clearing debris and rebuilding some fencing. They stayed for two days, accepting neither pay nor recognition for their labor. Also, funds for their recovery effort were made available from donations by the readership of the Midwest Messenger.
“Friends and neighbors have been a saving grace,” Judy said.
Still, the struggle continues and work progresses slowly. The tree and silt removal had to be contracted out and took several days. They had to clean mud and silt off their pasture and roads; the pasture is considered unusable. Russ wound up selling his remaining cattle for much-needed capital.
“Things will never get back to normal,” he said. “We just have to re-establish ourselves and move forward from here.”
Most unkind of all perhaps, the huge breach had to be filled immediately to avoid the possibility of further flooding. The Nelsons had to hire a company to do that and had to pay for that out-of-pocket. They also had to fill in the 12-foot gully in front of the breach that the fast-moving water had dug.
Now, they face more financial problems as the gears of the state bureaucracy continue to grind in a painfully slow yet ostensibly obtuse manner. This leaves them in a veritable limbo, and having to basically fund all of the levee repairs themselves.
They also have the unenviable task of preparing for another such disaster come spring 2020. They have built a sand bag wall to the north of their house with large sand bags provided by the U.S. Army. If a breach should occur nearer their home, they face complete destruction.
