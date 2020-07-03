The Conservation Reserve Program is a big part of managing natural resources across the country. The number of acres in the program fluctuates during different signup periods, but some are noticing the farm economy and shifting conservation interests are impacting the size of tracts dedicated to conservation.
Craig Derickson is the Nebraska state conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which provides technical assistance for the CRP. One thing he’s noticed in recent years is the CRP has evolved across the state. A couple of decades ago, Nebraska had a lot of wide-open acres and tracts of land enrolled in the state’s program, due in large part to the farm economy back then.
“It was a good opportunity to get the extra security of guaranteed payments over the course of a contract,” he said. “Things began to change back in the 1990s as other groups took notice of the Conservation Reserve Program. Wildlife groups became interested in enhancing some of the stands of native grasses enrolled in CRP.
“That enhancement eventually included planting flowers and plants that would provide food for pollinators,” Derickson said. “From our perspective, we saw a change from large tracts of land to more specialized priority-placement areas that were enrolling in the program.”
As of January, Nebraska had more than 35,000 acres planted specifically for wildlife habitat. 17,700 acres were planted as field windbreaks. Over 12,700 acres were planted as filter-strips and almost 1,300 acres were enrolled as riparian buffers. Approximately 15,000 acres were enrolled for wetland restoration, both in the floodplain and non-floodplain areas.
The beauty in the evolving nature of the Conservation Reserve Program may be in the eye of the beholder, according to Derickson.
“If you’re a biologist or ecologist and you see these diverse and sometimes expensive plantings of these small plots of CRP land, you’re probably really happy and satisfied with that,” he said. “If you’re more of a ‘neutral naturalist’ and you like seeing those large waving fields of grasslands, including quarter-sections or even larger tracts, they’re harder to come by these days.”
Derickson said those larger tracts of native grasslands don’t compete well in the scoring of the applications compared to those that have a diverse habitat. He said the CRP is a “balancing act.”
“Anytime you can replace conservation with permanent cover, you’ll keep a lot more soil on the land with no gully erosion and much less runoff that degrades water quality,” Derickson said. “Those were the really big selling points of CRP since its inception in the 1985 farm bill. Pressure from special interests led the program to change into more of the specialized, niche-type plantings.
“I’m not criticizing it at all. It’s just more of an explanation as to how things have changed within the program over the years.”
Nebraska producers and landowners made 2,373 offers during the recent general signup period, which resulted in 5,752 CRP contracts in the general signup through January of this year. The contracts encompass 4,168 farms and just over 436,000 acres. The Nebraska CRP payments will be around $55.51 per acre.
Richard Fordyce, administrator for the Farm Service Agency, which oversees the Conservation Reserve Program, said there are a lot of factors that influence the total number of acres offered during every general signup.
“If you have large signups in certain years, you’ll then have a large number of acres that will expire 10 or 15 years later,” Fordyce said.
The 2020 general signup came at a time when contracts on a large number of acres were expiring, he said. About 5.4 million acres are set to expire in September of this year. By way of comparison, Nebraska had contracts expiring on just over 195,000 acres in 2020.
“When we announced the general signup and people began engaging the agency with their offers, we already knew that number (5.4 million acres) was out there,” he added. “It’s important for people to remember that general signup is just one component of the CRP. We also have the continuous signup that’s ongoing.”
He said the practices under continuous signup are more focused on natural resources. When you talk about those practices, as most farmers know, it includes things like riparian buffers, filter strips and grass waterways. FSA also follows the general signup with what it calls the CRP grasslands signup. All of those programs count toward the overall acreage cap that limits the number of offers FSA can accept into the program.
Nebraska Grassland Signup as of January resulted in 990 contracts spanning 616 farms, covering over 333,000 acres. The grassland payments will total $13.32 an acre.
Speaking of specialized conservation programs under the CRP umbrella, Fordyce noted two pilot programs ongoing. SHIPP is the Soil Health Income Protection Program, a short-term enrollment focused on the Prairie Pothole region. There’s also the CLEAR30 (Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers) program for 30-year contracts in the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay regions. Land enrolled in those programs count toward the total CPR acreage cap.
It’s a delicate balancing act under the farm bill cap on acres enrolled in CRP. The current bill allows the cap to climb to 27 million acres by the end of the bill in 2023. Fordyce said they have to remain conscious of that cap as they proceed, which can be a challenge because they also have to take the number of expiring acres into account.
“We carefully monitor enrollment and adapt our decisions as much as we can under the law to meet the goals of the program,” Fordyce said.