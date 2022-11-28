Nebraska Ag Expo undergoes makeover for 2023 show

You cannot afford to miss the 2023 Nebraska Ag Expo. With a novel Innovation Hub, brand new stage area and a strong panel of speakers for the Expo EDU, the Nebraska Ag Expo is sure to impress.

The expo will take place Dec. 6-8 at the Lancaster Events Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealership Association (INEDA) owns and manages the show, which is now in its 16th year.

Visitors will see the first modification upon arrival at the registration areas. When you enter one of the six entrances to the show, kiosks will be available for credit card admission payments. Regular admission for adults is $10 at the door. Children under age 14, as well as those with a valid student ID, receive free admission.

Tickets can also be purchased ahead of time online for $5. Each ticket is valid all three days of the show. Purchase tickets at https://nebraskaagexpo.com/admission-survey/.

Upon entering the show, visitors can start to check out the 776 exhibitors from 26 states and six Canadian provinces that are bringing the latest agricultural products and innovations to Nebraska. Cindy Feldman, marketing director for INEDA, shared that 78 new vendors will make an appearance at this year’s expo.

“There will be 1,700 ag experts, all under the roof of the Nebraska Ag Expo,” Feldman said. The Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor agriculture show in the United States.

Cutting-edge technology will be debuted in the new Innovation Hub at Pavilion 3 at the Lancaster Events Center. Feldman said the area will be “flashy” with bright carpet, white curtains, expanded lighting and wall video.

“The Nebraska Ag Expo will be the venue for innovative, technology-driven products. Our team is inspired by the response of companies who want to exhibit in the Innovation Hub, investors and media who want to see these products and community leaders who are excited to be a part of it in Lincoln,” said Mark Hennessey, president and CEO INEDA, in a press release.

The Innovation Hub spans 21,000 square feet; 58 exhibitors will be centralized in this area dedicated to the newest autonomous equipment, robotics, electric vehicles and more.

Feldman highlighted some of the products, including the Ford Lightning electric truck, Soiltech Wireless Sensor and 701x Cattle Management Platform. Garford Farm Machinery will bring a robocrop mechanical weeder powered by artificial intelligence and precision ag. TreadSure will showcase the world’s first agriculture tire tread depth app.

Vermeer will be introducing its bale moving concept, “Bale Hawk,” at the Nebraska Ag Expo. The machine will be capable of locating, picking up and moving bales through autonomous technology.

“There’s a lot to brag about all day long, but that’s just a sampling,” Feldman said of the Innovation Hub.

In addition to the vast exhibitor line up, speakers are slated for each day of the show. The new educational series called ExpoEDU will take place on the new raised stage area in the café area of Pavilion 3.

Monitors zoomed in on the action will allow people sitting at the lunch tables to see what is happening on stage, Feldman said. Arches framing the stage permit more visibility, as well.

Former United States Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns is the keynote speaker for Thursday, Dec. 8. He will discuss the farm bill.

“It was a pretty big deal getting him here and available to talk about the farm bill,” Feldman said.

Additional speakers for each day will be revealed on ExpoEDU schedule on the Nebraska Ag Expo website.

Another educational aspect at the Nebraska Ag Expo is the Career Exploration Event, a workforce development initiative to spark youth and adult interest in agriculture. Participants of the Career Exploration Event attend a 20-minute program in the Innovation Hub to learn about opportunities in agriculture, assistance for training and education. They are then led on a tour of the show by one of the dealers.

Geared toward high school youth, the event is limited to 500 participants with a waiting list. Pre-registration is required.

Last year, over 100 intercity students from Lincoln schools experienced agriculture through the Career Exploration Event. Feldman said they want to change the perception of working in agriculture to attract more youth.

“We are trying to get urban kids interested in ag just as much as rural kids,” said Feldman. “We feel there’s a market there for jobs.”

Urban or rural, young or old, everyone will find the upgrades at the Nebraska Ag Expo engaging. To see the full program, visit https://nebraskaagexpo.com/.