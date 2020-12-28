Nebraska ag research facility gets $11M in funding

A new U.S. Department of Agriculture research facility on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus got $11.2 million in funding as part of the federal 2021 omnibus appropriations bill approved by Congress last week.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, helped add funding for the planning and design of a USDA Agricultural Research Service facility. University officials thanked him for his work.
“Congressman Fortenberry has been a tremendous supporter of moving agriculture into the 21st century and continuing America’s role as both the leading innovator and food producer in the world. He’s also been an incredible supporter of the ground-breaking work being done at our university,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for partnership between UNL and the USDA, fueling the future of agriculture and food production.”
USDA will be able to expand its strategic research investments in areas such as agricultural innovation and precision agriculture with this facility, Fortenberry said, adding that the project aligns well with the university’s work.
Nebraska is the nation’s third-largest ag economy, with agricultural production contributing more than $21 billion annually. Nebraska is known for the scale and diversity of its crop and livestock commodities, as well as for the abundance of its natural resources. The university is consistently ranked among the top agricultural colleges in the U.S., with respected, established research programs in food, agriculture, climate, water and natural resource sciences.
“Nebraska is the epicenter of agriculture in the United States,” said Mike Boehm, vice president and vice chancellor for agriculture and natural resources at Nebraska. “News of this facility is a bold step to ensure American agriculture remains the leader in feeding and fueling a growing world in a sustainable way.”