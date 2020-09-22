The Nebraska Department of Agriculture launched a new branding program, “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life,” to promote agricultural products grown, raised and made in the state.
Along with the slogan, a new logo was created, and there will be a Nebraska Food and Ag Product Export catalog. All ag and food companies headquartered in Nebraska and those with a significant presence in Nebraska will be included, provided they complete an online application.
There are companies providing grains, meat, consumer-oriented foods, agricultural equipment and agricultural services. Nebraska Department of Agriculture director Steve Wellman notes it’s a chance for those in the ag industry to promote what they do.
“Nebraska farmers lead the country in producing agriculture products,” he said. “We expect this program to serve agricultural companies so they can promote themselves, as well as educate customers and consumers.”
The program is electronically based with each company receiving one page in the catalog dedicated to the products they produce.
“There’s room for photos, company history, products offered, contact information for sales people, markets served and more,” Wellman said.
Because it is digitally-based it will be easy to share through the website with potential customers both in the U.S. and abroad. That’s especially helpful when going on trade missions, Wellman said.
With the coronavirus limiting travels since March, state officials noted the catalog and website are tools to help sell products overseas when in-person trade missions aren’t possible. The program also serves as a tool for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and other state agencies to share with their business and industry contacts.
Currently more than 30 companies have committed to participating in the branding effort and more are welcome to apply. Companies can participate free of charge.
“This is one way to give Nebraska ag producers and agribusinesses more opportunities to succeed through international trade,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
Agricultural exports are important business in Nebraska, said the governor. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2018 Nebraska topped $6.8 billion in ag exports.
“Agriculture is our No. 1 industry. It is the heart and soul of what we do,” said Ricketts. “One in four jobs in our state are tied back to agriculture. We hope this new logo and slogan will open up new avenues for our products.”
Printed and digital versions of the catalog will soon be available and will be a quick way to show customers the breadth of ag and food products Nebraska has to offer, Wellman said.
For more information on the program visit nda.nebraska.gov/goodlife.