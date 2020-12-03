The Nebraska Corn Board has three positions up for election next year, and one director does not plan to seek re-election.
Candidates are invited to petition for open positions represent Districts 6, 7 and 8. Current terms expire June 30, 2021.
District 6 includes the counties of Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Hitchcock, Red Willow, Furnas and Harlan. Ted Schrock, the current District 6 director, has indicated he will pursue re-appointment.
District 7 includes the counties of Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance. Current director David Merrell will not pursue another term.
District 8 includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kim-ball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins, Chase, and Dundy. Andy Groskopf, the current District 8 director, plans to pursue re-election.
“Through my years serving on the Nebraska Corn Board, I was able to take an active role in shaping demand opportunities and adding value to our state’s corn industry,” said Merrell, who farms near St. Edward. “By the end of my term, I will have represented District 7 for 15 years. I enjoyed my time on the board and encourage farmers from these open districts who are passionate about the future of the corn industry to consider submitting petitions.”
Appointments to the board for these three district directors are made by the governor. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board.
Candidates must be Nebraska citizens, age 21 or older and have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for at least five years. A substantial portion of their income must come from growing corn.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 800-632-6761 or emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov.
A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. on May 21, 2021. Faxed copies do not qualify.