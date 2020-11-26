LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is pleased to announce that applications for the next class of the PRIME Program are now available. The PRIME Program is a continuing education opportunity for younger or newer producers who are interested in learning more about agronomic, business, innovations and marketing within their operations. Over the course of a year, participants will come together for three seminars to learn and discuss new ideas that can be incorporated into their own operations.
“Providing opportunities to further education and involvement is one of our core missions,” said Dan Nerud, president of NeCGA. “The PRIME Program is one opportunity for members to focus on the agronomics and business aspects of their operations. I look forward to welcoming the fifth class into this great program.”
The first session will be in March, where participants will have the opportunity to go to St. Louis to tour the Mel Price Locks and Dam. The summer session dates will be determined by participants schedules and will feature a Nebraska Agriculture Tour. The final session will be in conjunction with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association Annual Meeting. Applications for the PRIME Program can be found at necga.org. The applications are due by Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. All costs to participate in the program are covered for those that are three-year members of the Association. If applicants are not members, the fee is $190 (the cost of a 3-year membership).
The PRIME Program is made possible with funding from presenting partners, Northwestern Mutual and Farm Credit Services, along with the Nebraska Corn Board. For more information about the PRIME Program, please visit https://necga.org/prime-program/.
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is a grassroots organization that works to create and increase opportunities for Nebraska corn farmers through advocacy, education, partnerships, and leadership development.