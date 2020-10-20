LINCOLN, Neb. — It’s only October, but it’s not too early for college students to begin thinking about summer internship experiences. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) are seeking applicants to take part in seven internship experiences beginning in May 2021. The seven internships vary in location and scope, but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.
Five of the seven internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These five experiences are with cooperating partners of the Nebraska Corn Board. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in the NCB or NeCGA offices in Lincoln.
Nebraska Corn internship opportunities for 2021-2022:
- Communications and Market Development Internship
- Host: Nebraska Corn Board
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Duration: May 2021-May 2022
- Agronomy and Data Internship
- Host: National Corn Growers Association
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Duration: Summer 2021
- Public Policy Internship
- Host: National Corn Growers Association
- Location: Washington, D.C.
- Duration: Summer 2021
- Promotion and International Relations Internship
- Host: U.S. Meat Export Federation
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Duration: Summer 2021
- International Relations Internship
- Host: U.S. Grains Council
- Location: Washington, D.C.
- Duration: Summer 2021
- International Agricultural Relations Internship
- Host: U.S. Grains Council
- Location: Panama City, Panama
- Duration: Summer 2021
- Communications and Outreach Internship
- Host: Nebraska Corn Growers Association
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Duration: May 2021-May 2022
“We’ve been fortunate over the last several years to have some of the brightest young minds in agriculture taking part of our internship programs,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB and NeCGA. “Through our internship opportunities, we’re able to work toward our mission of the Nebraska Corn Board, which is the promote the value of corn by creating opportunities. By empowering the next generation of ag leaders, we can ensure our industry is well served now and in the future.”
Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at https://nebraskacorn.gov/internships/. The submission deadline is Friday, November 6, 2020.
The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 40,000 dues-paying members nationwide.