Nebraska Corn seeks six college students for internship

It’s only October, but it’s not too early for college students to begin thinking about summer internship experiences. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) is seeking applicants to take part in six internship experiences beginning in May 2022.
The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.
Four of the six internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These four experiences are with cooperating partners of NCB. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in a Nebraska Corn office in Lincoln.
Internship opportunities for 2022-2023:
Communications and Market Development Internship
* Host: Nebraska Corn Board
* Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
* Duration: May 2022 – May 2023
Communications and Outreach Internship
* Host: National Corn Growers Association
* Location: St. Louis, Missouri
* Duration: Summer 2022
Public Policy Internship
* Host: National Corn Growers Association
* Location: Washington, D.C.
* Duration: Summer 2022
Promotion and International Relations Internship
* Host: U.S. Meat Export Federation
* Location: Denver, Colorado
* Duration: Summer 2022
International Relations Internship
* Host: U.S. Grains Council
* Location: Washington, D.C.
* Duration: Summer 2022
Communications and Outreach Internship
* Host: Nebraska Corn Growers Association
* Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
* Duration: May 2022 – May 2023
“Our mission with the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities to ensure a vibrant industry for many years to come,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “One way to accomplish this mission is through the development of young leaders. By providing young people with the experiences needed to succeed, we can ensure our industry is well served now and into the future.”
Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at https://nebraskacorn.gov/internships/. The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 5.