Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”

Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality.

For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was a little kid. He would follow his father around and ride in the tractor on his family’s farm southwest of Pierce, Neb.

“Wherever Dad was, I was always there with him,” said Adam, who is a fourth generation farmer.

Adam had always wanted cows, but his family farmed strictly row crops. He had never even been around cows other than occasionally helping the neighbor.

He didn’t wait for opportunity to come knocking. Instead, Adam purchased six bred cows as part of his eighth grade FFA project in 2003.

“I wanted cows, and Dad supported me and let me go ahead and buy some cows,” said Adam. Over the past two decades, his small venture has grown into a herd of 200 cow-calf pairs.

Kaylyn also grew up on a farm, but her family raised cotton and peanuts in southern Georgia. She was active in 4-H and FFA, showing hogs at the local, state and national level.

Her dream was to marry a farmer.

“I always knew I wanted to marry a farmer. I think I liked the work ethic I saw in my daddy,” Kaylyn said.

She didn’t know marrying a farmer would take her to Nebraska. The couple met in 2013 on the online dating site farmersonly.com. They were engaged in 2014, married in 2015 and welcomed their first child in 2016.

The Venteichers have continued to build up Venteicher Farms, LLC and grown their own family. They have three children: Adley (6), Kip (4) and Anna (2).

When moving to Nebraska, Kaylyn never predicted the differences she experienced regarding farming practices and climate. For instance, fields in Georgia are lined with trees that jut into the field. Farmers in Georgia drive around the trees, not take them out. Also, southern farms are much smaller.

“My daddy always farmed with a two-row cotton picker,” said Kaylyn. “Adam never in his life imagined using something two row. He would never get done.”

The humidity in Georgia, which drenches you in sweat in August, is unlike humidity in Nebraska. Winter precipitation is another major adjustment Kaylyn has not yet gotten used to.

“I had never seen snow until I moved here. And ice—lord, I still haven’t figured out this ice deal,” she said.

The diversity of Nebraska agriculture is unlike Kaylyn’s southern roots, as well. In addition to their cow herd, Adam and his father Kenneth grow 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans.

Adam said he had an opportunity to expand their row crop acres after graduating from Northeast Community College in 2010. He took up the neighbor’s offer to rent his ground.

“When I started renting some row crop, Dad worked with me to swap my labor to use his equipment. Now we each own some equipment,” Adam said. They are slowly beginning to transition the farming operation from Kenneth and Donna to Adam and Kaylyn.

Both of Kaylyn’s parents passed away in 2021. She now owns the farm in Georgia, which she rents out to be farmed. Part of the ground is considered marginal, so they are working with the Farm Service Agency to establish a pine tree farm and eventually harvest pine straw.

The Venteichers are not ones to let their future simply slip by; both actively contribute to their community and church. For the past four years, Adam has been on the Pierce Public School Board and currently serves in the capacity of secretary. He is also president of the Pierce FFA Alumni group.

Kaylyn is part of the hospital quality lead at CHI Health in Plainview, Neb., where she works as a registered nurse.

Adam and Kaylyn were bestowed the 2022 Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement in Agriculture award this past December for their involvement in Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB). Through NEFB, they were also able to attend the American Farm Bureau Convention in Puerto Rico this January.

Adam’s first exposure to NEFB was during college when an instructor at NECC encouraged him to go to YF&R. There, Adam learned that Farm Bureau is more than an insurance company; rather, NEFB develops policy and helps agriculture producers.

After his second YF&R conference, Adam attended his first county meeting with NEFB. He found value in the organization and now serves as secretary of the Pierce County NEFB. He said it is “awesome” to be part of an organization where you can address your concerns directly to state senators and representatives.

“You have a voice for not only you, but for farmers in the state and across the nation,” said Adam.

Part of being heard requires you to get off the farm, said Kaylyn. She added, “What you do on your farm matters, but unless someone higher up knows about the issues you’re facing, it doesn’t make a difference.”

Networking with other farmers is another valuable aspect of being involved in NEFB. At the 2023 YF&R held in Kearney the end of January, the Venteichers and other Nebraskans discussed similar issues all producers are facing, such as the drought, feeding extra hay to cattle and the uncertainty of this year’s spring planting.

Adam recommends that other farmers and ranchers become active in their communities and NEFB.

“Take whatever opportunities are presented to you,” said Adam. “Have fun and enjoy it.”

Adam and Kaylyn have been proactive not only as a voice for agriculture through NEFB but also on their own farm. The cattle operation has been Adam’s greatest success and challenge. He said he started his cow herd with nothing.

“Going through the growth to where it is today was a challenge,” said Adam. “There’s years that you wonder how to make payments or you wonder how to make it to the next year.”

With their busy lifestyle, finding the balance among work, life and a family requires prioritization, or as Adam said, “putting out whatever fire is burning first.”

Even during his busiest seasons, Adam prioritizes his family. He will stop to spend time with the kids or help at bedtime.

“When he stops for an hour, that means a lot to me as a wife,” Kaylyn said.

Preparation is part of Adam’s strategy to juggle the work-life balance, too.

“During the slower months, I have equipment ready to go. I try to have everything prepared, ready for whatever season is coming. That way when it is planting time or calving time or harvest time, I am set up and ready to go,” said Adam.

Farming is full of challenges. While opportunities exist, you sometimes have to create your own as Adam and Kaylyn have done. The Venteichers are doing more than simply farming. They are creating a life together and a legacy for their three children and the generations to follow.

“We are all very blessed,” Kaylyn said.