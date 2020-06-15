The ripple effects of a Nebraska state trade mission to Germany in November 2019 are making waves, despite a worldwide pandemic, as an announcement came last month that the state is establishing a trade office in Harsewinkel, which is located in the German state of North Rhine Westphalia.
Known as the Nebraska Center Germany, the office will be patterned after the state’s trade office in Japan, which was established in Tokyo in 2006.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Dr. Theo W. Freye to lead the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s (DED) new office in Germany.
“With his track record of success leading CLAAS North America in Omaha, Theo Freye has invaluable experience cultivating partnerships between American and German businesses,” Ricketts said. “Theo will be an excellent representative for Nebraska in Germany.”
Freye spent 10 years from 1998 to 2008 as head of CLAAS North America in Omaha, Nebraska.
“The last 23 years I have developed deep roots in Nebraska and today I have many friends there,” he said.
He continues to serve on the board of Valley Irrigation, so he expects to be back in Omaha many times once international travel resumes.
Nebraska brings a number of desirable qualities to the table for potential development and investment opportunities, said the director.
“Nebraska has very talented people, a very reliable work force and sets high standards in education,” he said. “Add to that their location in middle of the United States, good infrastructure — not only with roads and other transportation, but digital technology — and the state is an attractive business opportunity.”
German companies such as CLAAS, Graepel and Evonik have already have a presence in Nebraska. Freye said the trade office in Germany can help broaden the experience and contacts.
While it takes time for companies to make an investment and transition to an international location, Freye noted the governor’s trade mission to Germany last fall did a good job laying the groundwork for more ventures in the Cornhusker state, and conversely for Nebraska businesses to export or expand in Germany.
An example of this was the signing of a trade agreement between Haase Foods of Germany and Preferred Popcorn of Chapman, Nebraska, for continued exports of popcorn, much of which is used by movie theaters and amusement parks in Germany.
For the time being, Freye will be a one-man operation at the office in Germany.
“Although COVID has slowed down our approach, I have ample office space and can easily move about Germany from Harsewinkel’s central location in the country,” he said.
His advice to businesses seeking to develop an international presence is to proceed deliberately.
“From a certain size of business, you can grow and stabilize your business by engaging in foreign business,” he said. “But do it deliberately. Secure your critical mass, learn to balance your business and learn to understand the competition.”
It is also important to attract top talent, noted the former CLAAS executive.
“Before you jump on this you must understand the new market, the customers and the doorkeepers. You need a selling point and must concentrate on what makes your product unique,” he said.
Freye emphasized it is not a fast process.
“Visit the country, understand the country. Plan ahead, don’t just jump on it. Ask existing customers in your home market that have connections in that country for advice as well,” he said.
Hisami Imagawa, director of Nebraska Center Japan, echoed Freye’s thoughts on developing trade internationally. Since 2006, Nebraska Center Japan has been the office that introduces the state for investment.
“Keeping good relationships with the current investor and helping business expansion is another important role,” Imagawa said.
By having a presence in Japan, she’s able to introduce Nebraska at exhibitions, events and social gatherings. It makes it easier to host delegation visiting and attend conferences.
“It all leads to an elevated Nebraska presence and accelerates people’s recognition,” she said. “This is especially important because Nebraska is not necessarily well recognized like Texas or California among Japanese.”
Because of the Nebraska Center Japan, the country is now the largest international investor in Nebraska and exports to Japan are fairly large, according to Cobus Block, the department of development’s international development manager.
Among their successful Japanese investors are Kawasaki and Kewpie. Kawasaki has grown significantly in Lincoln, Nebraska, and they established their first U.S. aerospace division in Nebraska, Block said.
Kewpie, which owns Henningsen Foods, continues to expand. The company grows eggs, and Nebraska is the largest exporter of eggs to Japan in U.S., Block added.
Beef exports to Japan from Nebraska continue to grow as well. Among Japanese companies the state has worked with, Captain Beef now features exclusively Nebraska beef, said the manager.
“Our relationship with Japan continues to be one of the most successful ones we have,” Block said, “and we want to continue to build on that and see similar success in Germany.”