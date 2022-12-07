Nebraska Farm Bureau elects new leadership

The Nebraska Farm Bureau members elected new leadership at their 105th annual meeting and convention. Pictured are Lance Atwater, youth at large director from Ayr, left; Katie Olson, first vice president from Atkinson; Bree DeNaeyer, north central region board members from Senca; Dawn Kucera Ag Promotions At Large director of Madison; David Grimes south central region director of Minden; and Steve Stroup southwest region director from Benkelman.