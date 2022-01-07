Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy classes begin

Eleven farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals from across Nebraska have been selected for Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2022 Leadership Academy. They will begin a year-long program starting Jan. 20-21 in Kearney.
“The goal of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy is to cultivate the talents and strengths of our members and connect their passion for agriculture to opportunities of service within the Farm Bureau organization,” said Phil Erdman, facilitator of the 2022 Leadership Academy. “Great leaders have a clearly defined purpose, purpose fuels passion and work ethic. By developing leadership skills, academy members can develop their passions and positively impact their local communities and the state of Nebraska.”
Erdman works with Audrey Schipporeit, Nebraska Farm Bureau’s director of generational engagement, to help facilitate the program. Erdman also serves as the vice president of membership for Nebraska Farm Bureau.
“We congratulate this group of diverse individuals and thank them for their willingness to step out of their comfort zone to learn more about how they can influence their community, state, and world for the better,” said Schipporeit.
Academy members will participate in sessions focused on leadership development, understanding the county, state, and national structure of Farm Bureau and its grassroots network, policy work on agricultural issues, and the importance of agricultural literacy. The group will also travel to the capitols in Lincoln and Washington, D.C., to visit with elected officials and agency representatives.
The 2022 Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy members are:
Amy Musgrave, a member of Clay County Farm Bureau, lives in Ong. Born and raised in Nebraska, she also spent some years in Oklahoma and Missouri studying agriculture at land grant universities. She and her husband operate a diversified livestock operation. Musgrave currently serves as the president of Clay County Farm Bureau.
Robert Miller, a member of Boone County Farm Bureau, lives in Petersburg. Robert and his wife Donna, along their children Robbie and Lacie, reside on a ranch west of Petersburg where they raise a show herd of Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goats. Miller is a Boone County Farm Bureau board member.
Scott Sorensen, a member of Hall County Farm Bureau, lives in Cairo. Born and raised in small-town Nebraska, he enjoys working with local producers through his agribusiness, focusing on seed/chemical solutions. Sorensen currently serves as a member of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Steven Fuxa, a member of Butler County Farm Bureau, lives in David City. A lifelong resident of Butler County, he operates Railside Farms LLC, a diversified farm and livestock operation.
Dylan Vock, a member of Lancaster County Farm Bureau, lives in Lincoln. He grew up on a row-crop farm and a cow-calf operation in Nebraska City. Vock currently works with cattle producers throughout the Midwest.
Cory Johnson, a member of Loup County Farm Bureau, lives in Burwell. He is a fourth-generation diversified farmer and livestock producer, and fifth-generation custom harvester. Johnson currently serves as president of Loup County Farm Bureau.
Cierra Fischer, a member of Polk County Farm Bureau, lives in Osceola. She was raised on her family farm growing up around poultry, cattle, horses, and swine. She currently assists with the management and operation of her family’s poultry broiler houses.
Jaden Melnick, a member of Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau, lives in Ayr. She grew up on a dairy farm in northwestern Iowa. She currently works in swine genetics and, along with her husband, raises registered goats.
Lisa Griess, a member of Clay County Farm Bureau, lives in Sutton. She has been involved in agricultural opportunities for many years and currently works at a community bank. Griess serves as the secretary/treasurer of the Clay County Farm Bureau.
Jill England, a member of Hall County Farm Bureau, lives in Doniphan. She grew up on a family farm and feedlot near Pender. She is currently involved with her husband's family farm where they raise corn and soybeans.
Wilson Alber, a member of Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau, lives in Guide Rock. He owns and operates Windmill Livestock and works at a neighboring livestock operation.