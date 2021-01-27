Nebraska Farm Bureau shares priorities with President Biden, congressional leaders

Nebraska Farm Bureau wasted no time putting priorities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers in front of new leadership in the White House and on Capitol Hill.
In a Jan. 20, Inauguration Day letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and congressional leaders, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue asked for their help to ensure a bright future for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.
“There are many issues that could have far-reaching implications for farmers and ranchers. It is critical elected leaders know what is important to our members so we can work together in these areas. It is also vital farmers and ranchers have a seat at the table and engage as decisions impacting their livelihoods and communities are formulated,” McHargue said.
Nebraska Farm Bureau priorities shared with President Biden and congressional leaders include:
- Expand rural connectivity to secure high speed, high quality internet access statewide.
- Expand rural economic development opportunities to grow rural Nebraska and enhance profitability for farm and ranch families.
- Ensure environment and climate initiatives work for farm and ranch families.
- Support animal agriculture production and policies to enhance growth.
- Grow markets, domestic and international, for Nebraska agricultural products.
- Ensure regulations and programs work for farm and ranch families.
“We are committed to working with President Biden, his administration, and Congress to act on these priorities to bring prosperity to Nebraska farm and ranch families. When farmers and ranchers do well, rural communities flourish, and all Nebraskans benefit,” McHargue said.