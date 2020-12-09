Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new president

After serving on the board of directors for more than 16 years, Mark McHargue has taken on the role of Nebraska Farm Bureau president.
He was selected by delegates to the state convention Dec. 8 to succeed Steve Nelson who retired after serving nine years as president. The two participated in a virtual press conference Dec. 9 where Nelson said the new president is well positioned to lead the Nebraska Farm Bureau. McHargue served as the first vice president all through Nelson’s term. He traveled the world on trade missions during that time and made many connections at the state and national levels.
“I’ve always enjoyed carrying the voice of agriculture,” said the fourth generation farmer from Central City.
It’s the relationships McHargue formed during his time as vice president that will continue to grow in his new role, he said. He aims to work with community leaders and state senators on agricultural issues.
“The goals and the mission, the vision of Farm Bureau has not changed,” he said.
He will spread the message about the efforts of farmers and ranchers to be more efficient at producing the nation’s food while being good environmental stewards, he said. He also supports mentorship programs that invest in tomorrow’s leaders, he said.
McHargue and his wife Judi have four adult children and six grandchildren with another grandchild on the way. He runs a diversified farm, raising corn, soybeans, popcorn, and running a large hog operation. He grows crops with both organic and conventional methods.
“We really have a broad understanding of agriculture just in general,” he said, adding that the broad experience helps him lead Farm Bureau.
In addition to electing a new president, delegates also elected others to lead the organization.
Sherry Vinton, an Arthur County Farm Bureau member, was elected to replace McHargue as the organization’s first vice president. Vinton and her husband Chris operate a cow-calf operation near Whitman.
Martey Stewart, a Dixon County Farm Bureau member, was re-elected to represent the northeast region on the board of directors. Stewart will represent members from Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne counties. Stewart and his wife Linda operate a cow-calf operation, near Dixon.
Casey Schumacher, a Dawes County Farm Bureau Member, was elected to represent the northwest region on the board of directors. Schumacher will represent members from Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Kimball, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux counties. Schumacher and his wife Tara operate a cow-calf, as well as stocker and fat cattle near Chadron.
Jason Perdue, a York County Farm Bureau member, was elected to fill the at-large position on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Perdue works for a family-owned agriculture retail company and he and his wife Karah run the family’s contract poultry operation and raise corn and soybeans with Jason’s family near York.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.
