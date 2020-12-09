Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new president

After serving on the board of directors for more than 16 years, Mark McHargue has taken on the role of Nebraska Farm Bureau president.

He was selected by delegates to the state convention Dec. 8 to succeed Steve Nelson who retired after serving nine years as president. The two participated in a virtual press conference Dec. 9 where Nelson said the new president is well positioned to lead the Nebraska Farm Bureau. McHargue served as the first vice president all through Nelson’s term. He traveled the world on trade missions during that time and made many connections at the state and national levels.

“I’ve always enjoyed carrying the voice of agriculture,” said the fourth generation farmer from Central City.

It’s the relationships McHargue formed during his time as vice president that will continue to grow in his new role, he said. He aims to work with community leaders and state senators on agricultural issues.

“The goals and the mission, the vision of Farm Bureau has not changed,” he said.

He will spread the message about the efforts of farmers and ranchers to be more efficient at producing the nation’s food while being good environmental stewards, he said. He also supports mentorship programs that invest in tomorrow’s leaders, he said.

McHargue and his wife Judi have four adult children and six grandchildren with another grandchild on the way. He runs a diversified farm, raising corn, soybeans, popcorn, and running a large hog operation. He grows crops with both organic and conventional methods.