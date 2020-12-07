Nebraska Farmers Union elected two members to its board of directors during its 107th annual state convention held Dec. 4 on Zoom.
Camdyn Kavan of Lincoln was elected to a three-year term from District 5, replacing retiring director Ben Gotschall of Raymond. Al Davis of Hyannis was re-elected to a three-year term from District 1.
Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 119th National Farmers Union convention that will be held virtually Feb. 28 to March 2, 2021. Laura Priest of Omaha, Bill Armbrust of Elkhorn, and Mike Evnen of Lincoln will represent Nebraska. Tom Genung of Hastings, Shannon Graves of Bradshaw, and Don Schuller of Wymore were elected first, second and third alternates.
Ron Todd-Meyer of Lincoln was re-elected by the membership to serve on the foundation board, and Al Davis of Hyannis was elected from the board of directors as its foundation representative.
The organization’s highest award, the President’s Award recognizes individuals who provide outstanding service and leadership to family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities at the state or national levels. This year’s award went to outgoing state Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island and Ben Gotschall, retiring Nebraska Farmers Union District 7 Director who has moved to Maine to work for a non-profit research farm.
“Both of these award winners, in their own way, went above and beyond in their commitment to support and serve family farmers, ranchers, and the rural community,” Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen said. “Rural Nebraska is a better place thanks to their efforts.”
Members voted to adopt the 2019-2020 policy for one more year, with any timely issues not covered in state policy to be presented to the board for their consideration.