Nebraska Farmers Union plans virtual convention

Nebraska Farmers Union will once again host its annual convention virtually via Zoom.
Set for Dec. 3, the business will include board elections and talks from state policy makers as well as National Farmers Union President Rob Larew.
“Despite the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the service work and focus of our general farm organization to serve the needs of family farmers, ranchers and rural communities goes on,” John Hansen, state president John Hansen said.
The 2021 NeFU State Convention was scheduled to be held in Lincoln at the Cornhusker Hotel, but the board of directors opted for a virtual event due to the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Last year’s convention was also virtual.
The usual two-day format will be condensed to one day. Larew will be the Friday noon keynote speaker followed by the always popular state senator panel with Sens. Carol Blood, John Cavanaugh, Myron Dorn and John McCollister.
Members will elect board directors for three-year terms from Districts 2, 4 and 6. Lynn Belitz is running for election for District 2 as the result of the retirement of Jim Knopik. Vern Jantzen is running for re-election in District 4. Graham Christensen is running for re-election in District 6.
John Hansen has announced his candidacy for re-election to a two year term as president.
In addition to electing officers, three delegates and alternates to the National Farmers Union Convention will be elected.
The 2021-2022 Nebraska Farmers Union policy day will be Nov. 23.
“Our state needs to take full advantage of the additional federal funding to improve and expand rural broadband capacity and accessibility. We obviously need this technology,” state vice president Vern Jantzen of Plymouth said.
Jantzen will lead the policy adoption process Friday afternoon.
Registration is online at nebraskafarmersunion.org/convention/. The latest information will be on the website. There is no fee to attend, but organizers are suggesting a $35 donation. The tentative schedule follows:
Dec. 3
9:30 a.m. – Call to order: convention convenes, welcome, pledge, prayer, past convention minutes
9:45 a.m. – Farmers Union Foundation elections
Election of At-Large Member to NeFU Foundation, 1 year term (Ron Meyer is the current director)
10 a.m. – NeFU Foundation and education report
10:15 a.m. – Nebraska Farmers Union PAC report
10:30 a.m. – Break
10:40 a.m. – Farmers Union Midwest Agency LLP report
11 a.m. – Elections
Call for additional nominations for NeFU President (2022-2023)
Election of NeFU President
Introduction of candidates for NeFU Delegates to NFU Convention (all Delegates vote)
Elect Top Six NFU Convention Delegates--Vote for 1, 2, or 3 candidates (top three vote getters are delegates, next three are alternates)
Districts 2, 4 & 6 caucus for additional NeFU District Director Nominations (2022-2023-2024)
Election of District 2 Director (District 2 Delegates only vote)
Election of District 4 Director (District 4 Delegates only vote)
Election of District 6 Director (District 6 Delegates only vote)
12:30 p.m. – NeFU President’s Award presentation to Jim and Carolyn Knopik, retiring District 2 Director
12:35 p.m. – NFU President Rob Larew, NFU Government Relations Report
1:30 p.m. – Preview of the 2022 Legislative Session
Senator Carol Blood, LD3
Senator Myron Dorn, LD30
Senator John Cavanaugh, LD9
Senator John McCollister, LD20
2:15 p.m. – Policy consideration (Delegates Only)
3:15 p.m. Wrap up