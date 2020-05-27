A executive of German agricultural machinery company Claas, will lead Nebraska's new trade-centered office in Germany.
Dr. Theo W. Freye, is retired CEO Claas North America in Omaha. He was appointed May 27 by Gov. Pete Ricketts to lead the state new department of economic development office in Germany, known as the Nebraska Center Germany.
“With his track record of success leading CLAAS North America in Omaha, Theo Freye has invaluable experience cultivating partnerships between American and German businesses,” Ricketts said in a news release.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED)’s International Business Development team works to promote international investment in Nebraska and the growth of Nebraska’s businesses on a global scale.
The German office is the state's second office abroad after the Nebraska Center Japan.
“With Theo’s assistance, we hope to capture the momentum from Gov. Ricketts’ November 2019 trade mission to Germany,” DED Director Anthony Goins said.
During his 34-year career with CLAAS, Freye led efforts to expand the company internationally and guided its strategic growth. He holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Braunschweig and a Ph.D. in agricultural science from the University of Hohenheim.