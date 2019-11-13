Nebraska popcorn popular in Germany

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, center, and nearly 30 representatives from the state’s Department of Economic Development, Department of Agriculture, business, farm and commodity organizations were in Germany Nov. 9-16 promoting business and growth opportunities in the Cornhusker State. This is Ricketts’s second trade mission to the European Union and his first trip to Germany. On Nov. 10 a one-year renewable contract was inked between Helmut Haase, left, owner and CEO of Haase Food from Ober-Mörlen, Germany, and Preferred Popcorn of Chapman, Neb., represented by general manager Sam Krug, right.