Nebraska popcorn popular in Germany

Popcorn was the highlight of the first trade deal inked on Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickett’s trade mission to Germany.
The first event during the Governor’s Trade Mission to Germany occurred Sunday night in Berlin when Preferred Popcorn of Chapman, Nebraska, signed a one-year renewable contract with Haase Food of Ober-Moerlen, Germany, to provide five kinds of popcorn for their movie theater and amusement park customers.
Helmut Haase, owner and CEO of Haase Food, said they were pleased to continue their long established relationship with Preferred Popcorn.
“Popcorn is our main product,” said Haase. “We bought popcorn from Indiana for many years, but then we met Norm (Krug) from Preferred Popcorn. The main reason for the move to purchasing popcorn from Nebraska is the quality of your popcorn. It has the popping expansion and taste our customers like.”
Sam Krug, general manager of Preferred Popcorn, said their family traces their roots to Germany and that the contract signing was like coming full circle.
“This goes back to the 1850s when my great-great-grandfather Johannes and my great-grandfather John came to the United States,” he said.
It was his grandfather, Bob, who moved to Nebraska where they began to grow popcorn. In 1997, Sam’s dad, Norm Krug, and three other farmers established Preferred Popcorn.
“Our first sale was an international one – going to Indonesia - and we now sell in 70 different countries,” said Krug.
The company has more than 100 growers spread across seven states. One of its largest international markets is in Mexico where there are more than 15,000 retail outlets. They continue to expand their range of processing facilities across several states, and earlier this year the firm announced a $6 million dollar expansion that added 22,500 square feet to the company’s Chapman plant, more than doubling its operational capacity.
Five varieties to be used by Haase’s firm include mushroom popcorn – a dense, fluffy popcorn – butterfly, white, organic and a new variety named Tiny Tot.
“This is a big deal,” Gov. Ricketts said at the signing. “Preferred Popcorn has been with us on trade missions to China and Mexico and represents our great state by selling popcorn. Nebraska is the No. 1 popcorn state in the nation.”
He added that 95% of the world’s consumers live outside U.S. borders, and since 35% of what is grown in Nebraska is exported, it is vital the state continue to seek out new and expanding markets through trade missions such as the one to Germany.
The trade mission delegation continued its meetings with German officials Monday, Nov. 11 in Berlin and Magdeburg. Tuesday they traveled to Hannover to visit Agritechnica – the world’s largest farm show – where they will visit with four German manufacturers who have exhibits there and attend a machinery market seminar.
Wednesday through Friday, the group was set for more meetings in Muenster, Loeningen, Harsewinkel, Düsseldorf and Essen, where they were planning to visit Graepel, Claas, Bayer and Evonik Goldschmidt. They return to Nebraska Saturday.