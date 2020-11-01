Nebraska college students pursing an agriculture-related degree are encouraged to apply for the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship by the Nov. 10 deadline.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to one applicant each year who shows leadership qualities and participation in collegiate or extracurricular ag activities.
The award is named for Larry E. Sitzman, who retired in 2016 as executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. He was inspired to serve others, and agriculture has always been his passion. Today he is an active volunteer leader at the Veterans Administration in Lincoln.
Applicants for the scholarship must be enrolled full time at a Nebraska college, university or technical school in an ag-related program. They must have at least one full year of study remaining toward their degree, and they must have plans to work in the ag industry after graduation.
An award will be made by Dec. 1. Students may apply online at www.nepork.org. For more information, contact the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at nppa@nepork.org.