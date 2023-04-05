Once mud season dries up, it won’t be long that country roads and gravel parking lots will be kicking up dust again.
The Nebraska Soybean Board is launching a new cost share program to incentivize entities to use a soy-based product called DustLock.
The program will provide a funds match of up to $10,000 per location this summer to those looking to improve road conditions with an alternative to other permanent surfaces. That could include fairgrounds, grain processing complexes, feed mixing areas, community development projects, service roads, construction sites, public gathering places, campgrounds and parking lots.
Ideas for the program began last August when the Nebraska Soybean Board sponsored an application of DustLock to nearly 3 miles of roads surrounding the Husker Harvest Days site.
“After the demonstration at Husker Harvest Days, we were almost overwhelmed with the response and attention to this product,” said Wesley Wach, demand and utilization coordinator with the Nebraska Soybean Board. “We are excited to partner with DustLock through this new program to bring dust control, increased road longevity and improved quality of life to people across the state of Nebraska.”
Formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest, DustLock works to keep dust down and also eliminates mud and erosion of gravel. The product is a naturally occurring by-product of the soybean oil refining process and is chemical-free, nontoxic and unharmful to humans, fish or wildlife. DustLock is also non-corrosive on equipment.
“Customers say the product has improved safety through better visibility and has caused roads to lose less gravel,” said Dan Feige of Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest. “It also has kept dust from blowing on facilities, crops, livestock, homes, and customers say they spend less on maintenance costs each year.”
DustLock penetrates into the bed of the material and bonds to make a barrier that is biodegradable. This means that DustLock stays where it is applied, ensuring that the surrounding ground and water are not contaminated. It works to keep the road in place and helps solve the problem of washboards, washouts and potholes. One application can last multiple years based on the amount of traffic, winter blading and frost conditions.
An application for the funds match can be found here. Submissions will be accepted until April 28. Nebraska Soybean Board staff and DustLock will review requests.
To purchase the product for personal applications, contact 800-797-0033, and learn more at dustlock.com.
The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.