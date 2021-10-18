Nebraska startups succeed in Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge

Three Nebraska startups were named in the top 10 competitors of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag Innovation Challenge.
They include Grain Weevil in Aurora, Birds Eye Robotics in Herman, and Marble Technologies in Lincoln. All three are part of The Combine Incubator program based in Lincoln, which is heavily involved in developing the next generation of agriculture technology in Nebraska.
American Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge identifies top entrepreneurs who are addressing both traditional challenges farmers and ranchers face on their operation, such as access to labor, optimizing yield and reducing operating costs, to entrepreneurs who are addressing new challenges facing farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
“We are excited to see more interests coming from Nebraska-based startup businesses. Agriculture is the largest driver of our state’s economy, generating one out of every four Nebraska jobs. Nebraska Farm Bureau is happy to support these entrepreneurs in their effort to solve the challenges farmers and ranchers face on their operations,” said Audrey Schipporeit, director of generational engagement at Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Grain Weevil is an agricultural robotic company that designed a bot to break up grain in the bin – a job that’s unsafe for a human to do.
Birds Eye Robotics has a bot that is designed to assist in the daily care of poultry barns. The company was founded by Scott Niewohner, who is a serial inventor and entrepreneur with experience combining existing technologies into novel uses for adjacent industries.
Marble Technologies aims to resolve vulnerabilities in the food supply chain, stabilize markets for farmers, ranchers and consumers, and make food industries more sustainable. The company uses the latest advances in computer vision, artificial intelligence and sensing technology to automate tasks in food processing, beginning with the difficult tasks in meat processing.
The American Farm Bureau Federation will award $165,000 to 10 businesses after the pitch-competition at the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 7-12, 2022. The grand prize winner will receive $50,000 in startup funds