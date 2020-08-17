Nebraska Farm Bureau president Steve Nelson will retire at the end of the year.
Nelson, who farms near Axtell in south central Nebraska, has served as president since December 2011. His term ends is December, and he’ll retire at the Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting, he announced Aug. 17.
“Words don’t do justice in sharing my appreciation to all those who’ve supported my wife Elma and I over the last nine years in this role. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with so many great people in fulfilling a passion in working on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families,” he said in a statement.
“It’s never easy to leave something you love, but it’s time for my wife Elma and I to start a new chapter in our life together that provides more time for family, friends, and new adventures.
“There is still plenty of work to do. I will continue to put forth my energy and efforts in the remaining months to do whatever I can to advance the mission of Nebraska Farm Bureau during that time.”
Nelson has been on the Nebraska Farm Bureau board since 1997. A member of the Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau, he represented District 5 on the state board, then was elected first vice president in 2002.
Typically, the first vice president steps into the board’s top role. Mark McHargue, a grain and pig farmer from Central City, Nebraska, is currently first vice president.